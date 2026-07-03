Jodie Turner-Smith

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Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at the Critics Choice Awards. Jackson in a tuxedo, Turner-Smith in a blue dress.
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Hasn’t Paid Child Support

The British actress, who filed for divorce from Jackson in 2023, alleges that he made the process "far more difficult than necessary."

Alex Ocho569 days ago
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson pose together on the red carpet; Jodie wears an intricate black and red gown with diamond patterns, Joshua wears a classic black tuxedo
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Weighs in on Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson Dating Lupita Nyong’o: ‘Good for Them'

Turner-Smith was married to Jackson for five years before filing for divorce last year.

Mark Elibert761 days ago
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Divorce 'Sucks' But Feels 'Everything Is an Opportunity and It’s a New Beginning'

The pair divorced last October and share one child, a 4-year-old daughter.

tara mahadevan773 days ago
joshua-jackson-marriage
Pop Culture

Joshua Jackson Describes How Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him on New Year’s Eve

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Joshua Jackson revealed how his now-wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him on New Year's Eve in Nicaragua.

tara mahadevan1823 days ago
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse
Pop Culture

Watch the Intense Final Trailer for Amazon's 'Without Remorse'

Michael B. Jordan gears up for the action-packed ride that is Amazon Studios' 'Without Remorse'. Watch the full final trailer ahead of its April 30 premiere.

Khal1928 days ago
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Jodie Turner Smith
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Said She Decided to Give Birth at Home Because of Systemic Racism

The actress pointed to statistics that show "the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women."

Joshua Espinoza2164 days ago
Queen & Slim
Pop Culture

Queen and Slim Decide to Run In This Exclusive 'Queen & Slim' Clip

In this exclusive clip from Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas' upcoming film 'Queen & Slim,' the pair make a decision that will shape the rest of their lives.

Khal2436 days ago
queen
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Queen & Slim' Trailer

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith star in the anticipated feature-length directorial debut from Melina Matsoukas.

Trace William Cowen2500 days ago
Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner Smith) in Queen & Slim
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Queen & Slim'

Here's the official trailer for Lena Waithe's 'Queen & Slim,' as well as a reaction to the first 12 minutes of the Melia Matsoukas-directed film.

Khal2543 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner Smith in 'Queen & Slim'
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas' 'Queen & Slim'

Take a first look at the intense love story.

Alex Galbraith2580 days ago
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