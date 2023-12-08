Sophie Turner Seen Kissing New Boyfriend in London Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

The sighting of Turner with Pearson comes amid her divorce from Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas. The couple started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018, and married in Vegas and France the following year. They share two children, a three-year-old and a one-year-old.

Jonas filed for divorce after four years of marriage in Miami Dade County on September 5. According to the filing, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." He suggested that because he's often touring, either as a solo artist or with his band, "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

In a statement released a day after the news broke, they both confirmed the end of their marriage. "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement read. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Since then, the divorce has turned ugly, with Turner filing a lawsuit against Jonas, demanding "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained." People reported that they previously agreed for him to have primary custody because his schedule isn't as strict as hers as she films movie and TV projects. They later reached a temporary custody agreement.