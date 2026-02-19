Pop Culture

'GoT' Co-Stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner Gag After Kissing Scene for New Horror Film

It’s safe to say that the two, who played brother and sister in 'Game of Thrones,' had a hard time portraying lovers in their new film 'The Dreadful.'

Kit Harrington and Sophie Turner
David M. Benett/WireImage

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner literally gagged after filming a kissing scene for their upcoming medieval England horror film The Dreadful.

The two, former on-screen siblings from GoT, were uncomfortable filming a kissing scene as lovers in the new Lionsgate movie, which hits theaters this week.

An exclusive clip, obtained and shared by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, shows the two jokingly gagging after briefly lip-locking in a kissing scene.

In January, Harington and Turner talked about how odd it was to go from playing Game of Thrones siblings Jon Snow and Sansa Stark to co-starring as lovers in their first film together.

“She was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it,” Kit previously told E! News. “I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that. But it was a good chance to be with her again and work together… It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.”

He added, “What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again. It felt like being with family. It really did.”

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