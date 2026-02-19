'GoT' Co-Stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner Gag After Kissing Scene for New Horror Film

The two, former on-screen siblings from GoT, were uncomfortable filming a kissing scene as lovers in the new Lionsgate movie, which hits theaters this week.

In January, Harington and Turner talked about how odd it was to go from playing Game of Thrones siblings Jon Snow and Sansa Stark to co-starring as lovers in their first film together.

“She was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it,” Kit previously told E! News. “I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that. But it was a good chance to be with her again and work together… It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.”

He added, “What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again. It felt like being with family. It really did.”