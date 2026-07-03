‘Griselda’ Is Great, But It Continues to Depict the Tragic Way Latinos Are Portrayed on TV
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'Griselda' has been a hit for Netflix and loved among fans. But should shows like these continue to be made?Steven Villescas
After years of comedy work, the Colombian actor took on the role of playing Griselda Blanco in Netflix's latest drama.Karla Rodriguez
We all know our favorite stars are rich, but just how much bank do they bring in? The paychecks of our favorite TV actors in particular tend to shock us. Without further ado, here are the 20 highest paid TV actors currently, based on salary estimate, outside endorsement deals, and other work.juliarp
Stop staring and learn something about the star of "Machete Kills."Debbie Encalada