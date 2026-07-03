Sofia Vergara

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We all know our favorite stars are rich, but just how much bank do they bring in? The paychecks of our favorite TV actors in particular tend to shock us. Without further ado, here are the 20 highest paid TV actors currently, based on salary estimate, outside endorsement deals, and other work.
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Karol G
Music

Karol G Poses for ‘Playboy’ Ahead of Coachella Headlining Set

The Latin music star is gearing up to headline Coachella on April 12 and 19.

tara mahadevan100 days ago
Sofía Vergara smiling, wearing a black lace dress, with long wavy hair, at an event.
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Reveals the Medical Scare That Caused Her to Miss the Emmys

Sofia Vergara wound up in the emergency room instead of at the 2025 Emmys.

Helen Storms304 days ago
NFL star Tom Brady poses for a photo after throwing a ball to Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing on the TAG Heuer boat after qualifying for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Pop Culture

Are Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara Dating? Here's What We Know

Spotted on the same yacht in Ibiza, the two stars have fans reading between the lines.

Sarah Vincent371 days ago
Sofía Vergara in a floral dress, holding makeup products, standing against a pink background.
Style

Sofia Vergara, 52, Turns Heads in Tiny Bikini While Sunbathing

The former 'Modern Family' actress enjoyed her vacation in style.

Jane Lacroix374 days ago
Sofia Vergara attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Lewis Hamilton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Gladiator II" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton Spark Romance Speculation After Lunch

Vergara and Hamilton reportedly had a two-hour lunch with friends in New York.

Jaelani Turner-Williams547 days ago
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Sofia Vergara
Pop Culture

Sofía Vergara Jokes About Being 'Robbed' of Emmy Win Following 'Griselda' Loss

The actress was previously nominated four times for 'Modern Family' but has not won an Emmy.

tara mahadevan668 days ago
Sofía Vergara attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy.
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Recounts Her Brother's Murder by Colombian Cartel: 'It Destroyed My Family'

In 1998, Vergara's older brother, Rafael, was murdered after an attempted kidnapping.

Jaelani Turner-Williams701 days ago
Joe Manganiello in a tuxedo and Sofia Vergara in a strapless, embellished gown pose together at a formal event
Pop Culture

Joe Manganiello Denies Ex-Wife Sofia Vergara's Claims They Split Because He Wanted Kids

The 'Modern Family' actress told a Spanish newspaper they split over his desire to have kids earlier this year.

Joe Price729 days ago
Sofía Vergara on the red carpet, wearing a strapless black corset top with gold details and black pants. She's also wearing sunglasses and gold bracelets
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Was ‘Worried’ About Looking ‘Horrific’ During ‘Griselda’ Sex Scenes

The actress played Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the limited Netflix series.

Alex Ocho772 days ago
Sofia Vergara sits on a pink chair, holding a microphone, smiling, and wearing a floral top with blue jeans against a vibrant backdrop with palm tree silhouettes
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Says She Wants to Combat Aging by Getting ‘Every Plastic Surgery’ When She’s Ready

The 'Griselda' star doesn't have a problem with getting multiple cosmetic procedures as she gets older.

Jaelani Turner-Williams777 days ago
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sofia vergara on red carpet
Pop Culture

'Griselda' Series Spurs Lawsuit Against Sofía Vergara and Netflix From Late Drug Lord’s Estate

Sofía Vergara plays the late drug lord Griselda Blanco in the six-episode limited series, which is set for a Jan. 25 release on the streamer.

Trace William Cowen909 days ago
Pop Culture

J.Lo's Friends Stage Sex Addiction Intervention in High-Energy 'This Is Me…Now' Trailer

<a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/jennifer_lopez" target="_blank">Jennifer Lopez</a> shows the world that she's willing to do anything for love in her upcoming new musical epic.

Alex Ocho911 days ago
Pop Culture

Newly Single Sofía Vergara Jokes About Dating in NYC: 'You Have More Options'

The star of Netflix's new show <i>Griselda</i> seems willing to brave the cold and snow for New York City's dating prospects.

Alex Ocho911 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofía Vergara Has No Patience for Talk Show Host Who Mocked Her Accent: 'How Many Emmys Have You Won?'

The actress appeared on the Spanish show, 'El Hormiguero' to discuss her new Netflix series, 'Griselda.'

tara mahadevan917 days ago
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, and More

Kim's birthday celebration in Beverly Hills was a star-studded affair.

Alex Ocho999 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Getting Divorced After 7 Years of Marriage (UPDATE)

The actors started dating in 2014, got engaged six months later, and married in 2015.

tara mahadevan1095 days ago

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