J.Lo's Friends Stage Sex Addiction Intervention in Chaotic 'This Is Me…Now' Movie Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is showing the world that she's willing to do anything for love in her upcoming new musical epic. The singer released an official trailer for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on her social media accounts, and there’s a lot going on under the hood.

The two minute preview somewhat mirrors Lopez’s own filmography as it goes from sci-fi action flick, to rom-com, to musical extravaganza. At the beginning of the clip, Lopez appears to be recalling her history of failed relationships until her therapist, played by Fat Joe, wraps up their session. Upon returning from therapy, Lopez is confronted by her friends at home about an alleged “sex addiction.”

“I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.