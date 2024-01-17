J.Lo's Friends Stage Sex Addiction Intervention in Chaotic 'This Is Me…Now' Movie Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is showing the world that she's willing to do anything for love in her upcoming new musical epic. The singer released an official trailer for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on her social media accounts, and there’s a lot going on under the hood.
The two minute preview somewhat mirrors Lopez’s own filmography as it goes from sci-fi action flick, to rom-com, to musical extravaganza. At the beginning of the clip, Lopez appears to be recalling her history of failed relationships until her therapist, played by Fat Joe, wraps up their session. Upon returning from therapy, Lopez is confronted by her friends at home about an alleged “sex addiction.”
“I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.
It’s not clear how much of the film is autobiographical, fictionalized, or somewhere in between. Regardless, A Love Story will also feature appearances by Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, and husband Ben Affleck.
The film will be available to stream on Feb. 16 on Amazon’s Prime Video, launching simultaneously with the singer’s ninth studio album, This is Me…Now. The album, which is a sequel to her 2003 blockbuster LP This is Me…Then, is reportedly inspired by her marriage to Affleck.
J.Lo’s music video for “Can’t Get Enough,” which is also taken from the film, features appearances by actor-singer Trevor Jackson and dancer-choreographer Derek Hough. This genre-bending film, coupled with a musical release, is fitting for the multi-hyphenate icon and is being described as a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey” coming from music video director Dave Meyers.
“I learned the hard way — not all love stories have a happy ending,” Lopez says at the end of the film's trailer, as fast-paced and fantastic musical routines flash on screen. “Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grow up, the answer was always: in love.”