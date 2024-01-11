Sofía Vergara Has No Patience for Talk Show Host Who Mocked Her Accent: 'How Many Emmys Have You Won?'

Vergara fired back, "I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah."

Motos tried to recover but she interrupted him again, asking, "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?"

Vergara has been nominated four times at the Emmys and four times at the Golden Globes for her role as Gloria in Modern Family, while El Hormiguero has landed one Emmy nomination in 2011, though it didn’t win.

Modern Family aired for 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020, where Vergara played a Colombian character who would often mispronounce English for comic effect. Fans weren’t happy about her portrayal of Latina women, slamming her for reinforcing stereotypes.