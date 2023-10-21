Kim Kardashian Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, and More

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday with a star-studded affair.
According to TMZ, the private celebration took place on Friday (Oct. 20) on a "Parisian-inspired rooftop" at the Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. The birthday girl arrived in style donning a fire-red dress with laces and black sunglasses.
The guest list included notable figures like Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, Kimora Lee and a number of Kim’s childhood friends. Also on site were other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan including momager Kris Jenner, along with Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Kylie’s beau Timothée Chalamet wasn’t photographed at the celebration. Kendall’s boyfriend Bad Bunny was also not at the event, most likely due to his hosting and performance duties on this week’s Saturday Night Live.
Another notable absentee was Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. Kourtney, 44, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories on Friday, with a drawing of a girl “walking alone,” which some believe is her hinting at her ongoing feud with Kimsisters'.
The sisters' most recent fallout stemmed from accusations about Kim “copying” Kourtney’s wedding theme for business opportunities with Dolce & Gabbana. The feud intensified over a heated phone call where Kourtney called Kim a “narcissist” and “egotistical” and further escalated when Kim revealed she was in a “Not Kourtney” group chat with their sisters and Kourtney’s friends.