How Netflix's 'Griselda' Might Change People's Perception of Sofia Vergara

There's nothing funny about Sofia Vergara in her latest role as Griselda Blanco in Griselda.

The limited series arrived on Netflix this week and received wide praise from critics, and is already topping the Top 10 list on the platform, mainly thanks to Vergara's performance. Most people know her from her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family—a character that catapulted her into fame and made her the highest paid TV actress at the time. But she has always been more than just a comedic star with an exaggerated Latin accent, and the new Netflix mini series is proof.

Vergara has been on our TV screens for decades, and even longer for those who grew up watching Univision, where she was a recurring guest star on their talk show El Gordo y La Flaca. Back then, she was mostly known as a pretty face with a charisma and sense of humor to match. She then crossed-over to Hollywood, landing roles in films like Soul Plane, Chasing Papi and Four Brothers. But it wasn't until Modern Family that her really career took off.

Her character in the hit sitcom was also Colombian, had a heavy Spanish accent, and a loud and vibrant personality. That aspect of the character seemed similar to how Vergara acts during TV interviews, so although she didn't have acting experience or training, she was able to play Gloria effortlessly. Her accent and humor have also made her a target for ridicule, and at times disrespect, with people taking her playful personality as a ticket to make jokes at her expense. It didn't matter that she played one of the most beloved characters on one of the most popular sitcoms in recent memory—her looks, her start as a model and her accent seemed to trump her success.