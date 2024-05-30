Sofia Vergara Says She Wants to Combat Aging by Getting ‘Every Plastic Surgery’ When She’s Ready

Sofia Vergara wants to combat aging with plastic surgery.

The 51-year-old actress, who also owns beauty brand Toty, recently held a launch party in San Diego, where Vergara chatted with Allure about wanting to go under the knife as a personal method of staying beautiful.

"I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging," Vergara told the publication. "Nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there."

But the Griselda star doesn't have room in her schedule to visit the surgeon just yet. "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she said. "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

For now, instead of filler, the Colombia native gets enhancements on her neck and around her eyes using Botox, which Vergara says she's been getting "for a long time."

"I don’t believe in filler," she continued. "I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age."

While Vergara added that she feels "great" in her 50s, she struggles with naturally aging. "I know I don’t look the same," she said. "But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."

Going under the transformation as Griselda Blanco possibly frightened Vergara, since the actress was in the makeup chair for up to three hours on shooting days to look like the notorious drug lord.