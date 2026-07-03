Soda

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

McDonald's is Phasing Out Self-Serve Soda Fountains Nationwide
Life

McDonald’s Is Phasing Out Self-Serve Soda Fountains Across the U.S.

The DIY drink era is ending as McDonald’s moves toward a 2032 deadline, new crafted beverages, and a push for speed, control, and cleaner stores.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
New Details Emerge in the West Palm Beach Taco Bell Soda Shooting
Life

Taco Bell Worker Charged After Allegedly Shooting at Customers Over Soda Cup

Police say a Taco Bell employee opened fire after confronting customers over allegedly using a water cup to fill soda at a West Palm Beach location.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
A Fight Over Soda Led to a Shooting at a West Palm Beach Taco Bell
Life

How a Soda Dispute at a West Palm Beach Taco Bell Turned Violent

Witnesses say a lunchtime argument over a fountain drink spiraled into gunfire, leaving one person wounded and a fast-food worker in custody.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
Ryan Coogler in a brown suit speaks into a microphone on stage, holding a book. He gestures with one hand, standing in front of a curtain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Fondly Recalls Mixing Different Sodas Together at Theaters: 'I Got Involved With That'

The ‘Sinners’ filmmaker isn’t a “big soda person,” but got pulled in thanks to mixing and matching different ones at movie theaters.

Trace William Cowen170 days ago
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Canned Vodka Soda Brand Sprinter

"We’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can," Kylie said.

Brad Callas864 days ago
Advertisement
Life

We Have Less Than a Decade to Prepare for McDonald’s to Ditch Every Last Self-Serve Soda Machine

Say goodbye to refills and Frankenstein-style hybrid drinks.

Joe Price1038 days ago
Music

Post Malone on Losing 65 Pounds, Says He Cut Out Soda

Posty had fans worried back in April when he performed on stage looking much lighter in weight than before.

Mark Elibert1064 days ago
woman in mugshot
Life

Florida Woman Accused of Killing Roommate Allegedly Soaked Herself in Mountain Dew to ‘Interfere’ With DNA

According to online jail records, the woman remains behind bars on charges including first-degree murder.

Trace William Cowen1067 days ago
post malone performing live
Music

Post Malone Credits ‘Dad Life’ for Weight Loss: ‘I’m Not Doing Drugs’

Post Malone shared a note to fans on Friday in which he opened up about the health benefits of "dad life" and teased the imminent release of new music.

Trace William Cowen1176 days ago
A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California
Life

Costco Promises to Stick With $1.50 Hot Dog Deal Despite Inflation

Despite rising inflation, Costco Wholesale's CFO Richard Galanti said the company's signature $1.50 hot dog and soda combo deal isn't going anywhere.

Joe Price1390 days ago
Advertisement
A Dollarama store location
Life

Two Banned Toronto Schools Are Now Allowed Back at Dollarama

After an Etobicoke Dollarama banned students from two nearby schools recently, the ban has been retracted. Students have made TikToks regarding the situation.

Sydney Brasil1561 days ago
French Montana and Canada Dry collaboration, the "Super Comfy" commercial.
Music

French Montana Links With Canada Dry for Hilarious 'Big Comfy' Video

French Montana has collaborated with Canada Dry to release a video for the track "Big Comfy," which centers around staying home and enjoying ginger ale.

Jose Martinez1562 days ago
A Dollarama store location
Life

An Entire Toronto High School Just Got Banned From Dollarama

Students at York Memorial Collegiate are now permanently banned from a local Dollarama after multiple instances of trouble-making in the store.

Sydney Brasil1563 days ago
Pepsi connects with iHop for Maple syrup soda drink limited edition.
Life

Pepsi Connects With IHOP on Maple Syrup-Flavored Soda

The limited edition flavor won't be available in stores, and will instead by given to 2,000 lucky people who win the online #ShowUsYourStack sweepstakes.

Joshua Espinoza1576 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App