Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Canned Vodka Soda Brand Sprinter

“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails," Jenner said in a press release. "We’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can."

She added, “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried—and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves.”

Jenner enlisted Chandra Richter, an expert with over 20 years of beverage alcohol industry experience, to serve as Sprinter's head of product development and operations.

“It’s been such a pleasure developing Sprinter with Kylie,” Richter said. “We held numerous tastings over the past year to ensure each of our four flavors are as natural and true-to-fruit as possible."

Sprinter follows Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, which launched in 2021 and is named for the area code of Calabasas, California where the sisters grew up. Travis Scott—with whom Kylie shares children Stormi and Aire—has also had success with his hard seltzer brand Cacti.