Diet-Coke

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Fabolous and Jim Jones Rap Over Pusha T's Beat for "Diet Coke" on "Coke Zero"
Music

Watch Fabolous and Jim Jones Rap Over Pusha-T's "Diet Coke" Beat in Video for "Coke Zero"

Fabolous and Jim Jones teamed up to drop the music video for "Coke Zero," which utilizes the beat for Pusha-T's 'It’s Almost Dry' track "Diet Coke."

Abel Shifferaw1551 days ago
Pusha-T heading on tour, yes
Music

Pusha-T Reveals Album Title and Announces Phase 1 Dates for Upcoming Tour

Mere hours after dropping a collab with Jay-Z, Pusha-T alerted fans to the official title of his long-teased new album, and announced a tour.

Trace William Cowen1564 days ago
Pusha T is seen performing his new single
Music

Pusha-T Returns to 'Late Show' for a Performance of "Diet Coke"

Fans were treated to a 'Late Show' performance that brings to life the snow-drenched imagery that makes up some of the track's most quotable lyrics.

Trace William Cowen1598 days ago
trump coke
Life

Trump Seemingly Spotted With Diet Coke Bottle After Calling for Boycott

The boycott comes after Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey said that he doesn’t support legislation in Georgia that “makes it harder for people to vote.”

Brenton Blanchet1929 days ago

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