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A Burmese python is seen on display at the registration event and press conference for the start of the 2013 Python Challenge on January 12, 2013 in Davie, Florida.
Life

Florida Built $4K Furry Robo-Rabbits to Catfish Giant Pythons

The Sunshine State's python-luring pilot is leveling up, adding scent to its heat-and-motion decoys.

Maggie Ekberg285 days ago
Timber rattlesnake
Pop Culture

Tennessee Hiker Dies After Picking Up Venomous Rattlesnake

The timber rattlesnake is dangerous.

Jessica Mcbride337 days ago
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz sitting together at an event, surrounded by other attendees.
Pop Culture

Zoe Kravitz Recalls Almost Losing Her Pet Snake in Taylor Swift’s Home Amid L.A. Fires

Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet, stayed in Swift’s home during the devastating fires, and their pet snake tried to overstay his welcome.

Jade Gomez339 days ago
Two cobras with raised hoods on a tiled floor, with a person's legs in the background.
Life

Toddler Bites Cobra to Death in India

The one-year-old was rushed to a local hospital for treatment following the attack.

Brad Appleton352 days ago
A Shell gas station at night with illuminated price sign displaying fuel costs
Life

Memphis Man Arrested After Attempting to Rob Gas Station With 5-Foot Snake Wrapped Around Neck

Following the arrest, the man's family went to the gas station to apologize for the incident and offered to cover the cost of any damages to the store.

Joe Price821 days ago
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python snake curled up in ball
Life

Man Who Attacked Victim With Python Charged With Assault

Toronto police have charged a man who attacked a person with a python with assault with a weapon and unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

Louis Pavlakos1159 days ago
Huge boa constrictor snake found in carry on baggage in Florida
Life

TSA Finds Massive Boa Constrictor in Passenger's Carry-On Bag

The owner of the bag claimed the snake was her "emotional support pet"; however, the airline refused to allow the boa constrictor to fly on the plane.

Joshua Espinoza1287 days ago
A wild cobra snake is seen in the road outskirts of the eastern Indian state Odisha
Life

Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1347 days ago
A snake is photographed roaming on a table.
Life

2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip

A 2-year-old in Turkey was bitten on the lip by a 20-inch snake and reportedly responded by sinking her teeth into the reptile and killing it.

Jose Martinez1429 days ago
Homeowner burns down house fighting snakes
Life

Homeowner Unintentionally Burns Down House While Trying to Fight Snake Infestation

The incident took place in in Montgomery County, Maryland, last week, after the homeowner allegedly tried to smoke the snakes out of the home.

Joshua Espinoza1687 days ago
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A photo taken of a brown spitting cobra.
Life

Man in India Convicted of Using Venomous Cobra to Kill Wife

A man in India was found guilty of killing his wife after admitting to sedating her with sleeping pills, and unleashing a cobra which fatally bit her.

Jose Martinez1740 days ago
Penis Snake
Life

South American 'Penis Snakes' Discovered in South Florida

An obscure, legless amphibian, colloquially referred to by some as a 'penis snake,' is the latest invasive species to make its way to South Florida.

Brad Callas1812 days ago
A King Cobra is displayed to the public at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm.
Life

Venomous Snake on the Loose After Slithering Away From North Carolina Home

The Raleigh Police Department alerted residents early Tuesday morning that a venomous zebra cobra escaped its owner's home, and was still on the loose.

Jose Martinez1844 days ago
The Land Planaria Crawl Zig Zag on the road.
Life

Invasive Worm Species Spotted in Georgia

An invasive species of hammerhead worm that can emit the same neurotoxin as pufferfish has been found prowling around gardens in the Atlanta area.

Gavin Evans2062 days ago
george karl
Sports

Former Kings Coach George Karl Takes Shot at DeMarcus Cousins on Twitter

Former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl took to Twitter to diss his former player DeMarcus Cousins who he's had a volatile relationship with.

Jordan Rose2093 days ago
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Life

Video Shows Doctors Pulling 4-Foot Snake From Woman's Throat

An unnamed woman from Dagestan was rushed to a local hospital after complaining about not feeling well. The rest is the stuff of horror movies.

Xavier Hamilton2145 days ago
Anaconda
Pop Culture

'Anaconda' Reboot Reportedly in the Works

We're pretty sure no one asked for this, but a remake of the 1997 thriller 'Anaconda' is in the works, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Philip Lewis2365 days ago

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