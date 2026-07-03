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Henry Golding talks about his journey on becoming an action star, honoring his ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ character, being a new father, and much more.Khal
Pop Culture
Exclusive: Paramount Pictures, Dim Mak, and Hasbro Collaborate on 'Snake Eyes' Limited Edition Capsule Collection
Steve Aoki's Dim Mak imprint collaborated with Paramount Pictures and Hasbro on this limited edition 'Snake Eyes' capsule collection. Check out the pieces here.Khal
The teaser trailer for 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' premiered during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Watch Henry Golding take. on the iconic role.Khal
A 10-foot-long python surprised a shopper (who also happened to be a trained snake catcher) when it emerged from a shelf at an Australian supermarket.Gavin Evans