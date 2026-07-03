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Tennessee Hiker Dies After Picking Up Venomous Rattlesnake
The timber rattlesnake is dangerous.
Megan Thee Stallion Returns With New Single and Video "BOA"
The Houston rapper dropped the snake-theme track ahead of her Hot Girl Summer Tour.
Megan Thee Stallion Fires at Her Haters on "Hiss," Drops Video
The song is a follow-up to the Houston native's comeback single "Cobra."
Harrison Ford on Snake Species Being Latest Animal Named After Him: 'It’s Always the Ones That Terrify Children'
The actor has two other creatures named after him: an ant called Pheidole harrisonfordi, and the spider Calponia harrisonfordi.
NYC Man Accused of Smuggling Burmese Pythons Over Border in His Pants
36-year-old Calvin Bautista could face up to 20 years behind bars for allegedly smuggling Burmese pythons over the U.S.-Canadian border in his pants.
Exotic Snakebites Have Spiked In The UK Over The Last Decade
According to The World Health Organisation, there are over 250 venomous snake species, mostly native to Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.
Doja Cat Says 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Posting DMs About Joseph Quinn Was ‘Borderline Snake Sh*t'
Doja Cat said Noah Schnapp acted like “a weasel” when he shared a TikTok of their DM exchange about fellow 'Stranger Things' actor Joseph Quinn.
Autopsy Finds Man Who Lived in Home With 124 Snakes Died From Snake Bite
It was later determined that the man, who was found dead in his Maryland home with over 100 snakes, was killed by accidental snake envenomation.
Kering and LVMH Release Statements Following PETA Allegations of Animal Cruelty
Kering and LVMH have released statements in response to a recent PETA investigation that urges luxury brands to stop killing exotic animals.
Homeowner Unintentionally Burns Down House While Trying to Fight Snake Infestation
The incident took place in in Montgomery County, Maryland, last week, after the homeowner allegedly tried to smoke the snakes out of the home.
Penis Rots After Cobra Bit Man While on the Toilet in South Africa
A 47-year-old Dutch man has suffered from a rotting penis after a cobra bit his genitals while he was sat on the toilet during a safari trip in South Africa.
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down How to Make a Sex Song: 'If You Cannot Match the Stroke to the Beat, It Ain't Heat'
Megan Thee Stallion appeared on 'Hot Ones' to discuss how to make a love song, her love for cyphering, her "Butter" remix with BTS, and much more.
Video Shows 10-Foot-Long Python Surprising Shopper at Australian Supermarket
A 10-foot-long python surprised a shopper (who also happened to be a trained snake catcher) when it emerged from a shelf at an Australian supermarket.
South American 'Penis Snakes' Discovered in South Florida
An obscure, legless amphibian, colloquially referred to by some as a 'penis snake,' is the latest invasive species to make its way to South Florida.
Venomous Snake on the Loose After Slithering Away From North Carolina Home
The Raleigh Police Department alerted residents early Tuesday morning that a venomous zebra cobra escaped its owner's home, and was still on the loose.
Dwight Howard Sued by Women After He Didn't Pay Them for Taking Care of His Exotic Snake Collection
One of the former employees even went as far as to say that she helped revive his NBA career by putting him in contact with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Invasive Worm Species Spotted in Georgia
An invasive species of hammerhead worm that can emit the same neurotoxin as pufferfish has been found prowling around gardens in the Atlanta area.
Some Snakes Can Glide Through the Air, Scientists Say
Flying snakes are apparently a thing, and no we’re not talking about 'Snakes on a Plane.'