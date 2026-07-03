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Latest Stories

Timber rattlesnake
Pop Culture

Tennessee Hiker Dies After Picking Up Venomous Rattlesnake

The timber rattlesnake is dangerous.

Jessica Mcbride336 days ago
Three poses of an artist with a robotic snake, promoting the music album "Curse of the Serpent Woman."
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Returns With New Single and Video "BOA"

The Houston rapper dropped the snake-theme track ahead of her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Joshua Espinoza798 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Fires at Her Haters on "Hiss," Drops Video

The song is a follow-up to the Houston native's comeback single "Cobra."

Jaelani Turner-Williams903 days ago
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford on Snake Species Being Latest Animal Named After Him: 'It’s Always the Ones That Terrify Children'

The actor has two other creatures named after him: an ant called Pheidole harrisonfordi, and the spider Calponia harrisonfordi.

tara mahadevan1066 days ago
A portrait of a Burmese Python from Getty Images.
Life

NYC Man Accused of Smuggling Burmese Pythons Over Border in His Pants

36-year-old Calvin Bautista could face up to 20 years behind bars for allegedly smuggling Burmese pythons over the U.S.-Canadian border in his pants.

Joe Price1380 days ago
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A highly venomous Golden Lancehead snake
Life

Exotic Snakebites Have Spiked In The UK Over The Last Decade

According to The World Health Organisation, there are over 250 venomous snake species, mostly native to Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.

Sanj Patel1456 days ago
Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Music

Doja Cat Says 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Posting DMs About Joseph Quinn Was ‘Borderline Snake Sh*t'

Doja Cat said Noah Schnapp acted like “a weasel” when he shared a TikTok of their DM exchange about fellow 'Stranger Things' actor Joseph Quinn.

Joe Price1469 days ago
NBC Washington piece on man who was found dead with 124 snakes in his home.
Life

Autopsy Finds Man Who Lived in Home With 124 Snakes Died From Snake Bite

It was later determined that the man, who was found dead in his Maryland home with over 100 snakes, was killed by accidental snake envenomation.

Jose Martinez1555 days ago
Kering and LVMH Release Statements Follow PETA Allegations of Animal Cruelty
Style

Kering and LVMH Release Statements Following PETA Allegations of Animal Cruelty

Kering and LVMH have released statements in response to a recent PETA investigation that urges luxury brands to stop killing exotic animals.

Brad Callas1671 days ago
Homeowner burns down house fighting snakes
Life

Homeowner Unintentionally Burns Down House While Trying to Fight Snake Infestation

The incident took place in in Montgomery County, Maryland, last week, after the homeowner allegedly tried to smoke the snakes out of the home.

Joshua Espinoza1686 days ago
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A Cobra looking like it's just found its dinner.
Life

Penis Rots After Cobra Bit Man While on the Toilet in South Africa

A 47-year-old Dutch man has suffered from a rotting penis after a cobra bit his genitals while he was sat on the toilet during a safari trip in South Africa.

Joe Price1714 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in Complex's Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down How to Make a Sex Song: 'If You Cannot Match the Stroke to the Beat, It Ain't Heat'

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on 'Hot Ones' to discuss how to make a love song, her love for cyphering, her "Butter" remix with BTS, and much more.

tara mahadevan1736 days ago
A snake pops out in an Australian supermarket.
Life

Video Shows 10-Foot-Long Python Surprising Shopper at Australian Supermarket

A 10-foot-long python surprised a shopper (who also happened to be a trained snake catcher) when it emerged from a shelf at an Australian supermarket.

Gavin Evans1793 days ago
Penis Snake
Life

South American 'Penis Snakes' Discovered in South Florida

An obscure, legless amphibian, colloquially referred to by some as a 'penis snake,' is the latest invasive species to make its way to South Florida.

Brad Callas1811 days ago
A King Cobra is displayed to the public at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm.
Life

Venomous Snake on the Loose After Slithering Away From North Carolina Home

The Raleigh Police Department alerted residents early Tuesday morning that a venomous zebra cobra escaped its owner's home, and was still on the loose.

Jose Martinez1843 days ago
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Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on
Sports

Dwight Howard Sued by Women After He Didn't Pay Them for Taking Care of His Exotic Snake Collection

One of the former employees even went as far as to say that she helped revive his NBA career by putting him in contact with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Xavier Hamilton2041 days ago
The Land Planaria Crawl Zig Zag on the road.
Life

Invasive Worm Species Spotted in Georgia

An invasive species of hammerhead worm that can emit the same neurotoxin as pufferfish has been found prowling around gardens in the Atlanta area.

Gavin Evans2061 days ago
flying snake
Life

Some Snakes Can Glide Through the Air, Scientists Say

Flying snakes are apparently a thing, and no we’re not talking about 'Snakes on a Plane.'

Xavier Hamilton2206 days ago

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