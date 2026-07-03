Snakehips

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Watch Snakehips and Zayn Malik's Neon-Lit Video for "Cruel"

Snakehips collaborates with Zayn Malik on their new song "Cruel."

Chris Mench3654 days ago
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Music

Watch Chance the Rapper, Tinashe, and Snakehips Perform "All My Friends" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Tinashe also performed her latest single, "Ride of Your Life."

OHMYGODitsKAT3794 days ago
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Music

Chance The Rapper & Tinashe Join Snakehips On "All My Friends"

Chance the Rapper and Tinashe team up on Snakehips' new feel-good single, "All My Friends."

Jay Balfour3922 days ago
Music

Snakehips & Sasha Keable Connect On "Overtime"

Their 'Forever Pt. II' EP is out now.

Tobi Oke4110 days ago
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Music

Listen to Snakehips' "Gone" f/ Syd of The Internet

Something groovy from the UK production duo.

edwinortiz4199 days ago
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Music

George Maple - "Talk Talk"

Australia's Future Classic is really in a league of its own. The label has brought us the likes of Flume, Ta-Ku, and Chet Faker, and today they bring us a single from George Maple: "Talk Talk." The new single, co-produced by Flume and Snakehips, features George Maples soothing voice and sultry lyrics over a bed of dreamy straight-grooving' beats. The single is the first taste from George Maple's forthcoming debut EP Vacant Space, but you can grab this one now.

jakel4335 days ago
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Music

Snakehips - "After I Met U"

No android’s summer soundtrack would have been complete without a healthy dose of Snakehips. It was only about a month ago the UK act blessed us wi

jakel4366 days ago
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Music

Snakehips - "Days With You (Sweater Beats Remix)"

The Snakehips "Days With You" hype train is speeding down the tracks and has reached a new, unbelievably stronger level of momentum with this Sweater

walmerc4376 days ago
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Music

Snakehips ft. Sinead Harnett - "Days With You (Pomo Remix)"

Less then a month ago the UK's Snakehips unveiled their next single in "Days With You." The song featured the wonderfully soulful yet indie pop bubbli

jakel4377 days ago
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Snakehips ft. Sinead Harnett - "Days With You"

It's never too late or too early for cuts from Snakehips. The disco-leaning R&Beats-flavored UK act always brings a touch of class to their numbers. Be it their more upbeat ones like "Make It" or their sensual smooth ones like "On & On," Snakehips always does it right. They've unleashed a new single, "Days With You" (featuring singer-songwriter Sinead Harnett), and this one is just beautiful.

jakel4406 days ago
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Music

Snakehips - "Forever"

The essence of disco isn't so easily contained. Now in 2014 the disco flavor has been in a full revival with acts working to bring those same inclusiv

jakel4468 days ago
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Music

The Weeknd - "Wanderlust (Snakehips Remix)"

No doubt one of my favorite discoveries of 2013 was London's Snakehips. After hearing their summery smooth take on Bondax, their collaboration with George Maple (along with the edit), and of course the explosively euphoric "Make It," Snakehips became an instant favorite and act-to-watch for tastemakers and DJs alike. Now they've kicked off their 2014 with their take on The Weeknd and his track, "Wanderlust."

jakel4519 days ago
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Music

Snakehips - "Make It"

Snakehips has uploaded their new track "Make It" and they definitely made it with this one. The uptempo beat has a grandiose confidence to it with it'

jakel4783 days ago

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