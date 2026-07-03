Short Film

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André 3000.
Music

André 3000 Drops Wordless Short Film '7 Piano Sketches' on MUBI

The OutKast star co-directed the surreal silent-film-inspired project with filmmaker Graham Mason, set to his 2025 EP of the same name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
Pharrell Williams in sunglasses and a cap, posing with a group of smiling people.
Style

Adidas Celebrates Pharrell Short Film Release With Special Premiere Event in Atlanta

New music from Pusha T is featured in the 20-minute short directed by Gabriel Moses.

Trace William Cowen514 days ago
Doechii sits at a table, smiling. The room has a yellow wall, and there's a fruit bowl and cup on the table.
Music

Doechii Kicks Off 2025 With Expansive "Denial Is a River" Video

The song itself appears on Doechii's Grammy-nominated 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' project.

Trace William Cowen561 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sit on a rooftop. Snoop Dogg is wearing sunglasses and a plaid shirt.
Music

Dr. Dre and Snoop Link for Hilariously Grisly Short Film f/ 50 Cent

50 Cent makes a cameo in the new short, led by prolific music video director Dave Meyers.

Trace William Cowen581 days ago
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tiktok screenshot
Pop Culture

This Viral "Third Wheel" TikTok Has Everything: Romance, Drama, Deep Existential Panic

The video has amassed over 26 million views and five million likes and I promise you have no idea where it's going.

Trace William Cowen654 days ago
Style

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Stun in Fenty ‘Born to Steal’ Short Film

The short film premiered on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho870 days ago
diddy in off the grid trailer
Music

Exclusive: Diddy Shares 'Off The Grid' Movie Trailer

Diddy's 'The Love Album' era expands to include a new film starring Eva Apio.

Trace William Cowen991 days ago
Social Status 'Playground/Recess
Style

Social Status Earns Webby Nomination for 'Playground/Recess' Short Film

The streetwear/sneaker boutique is celebrating the nod with a screening of the coming-of-age film directed by brothers Julien and Justen Turner.

Joshua Espinoza1191 days ago
Clairmont the Second Short Film
Music

Clairmont The Second Drops 'Full Circle' Short Film Inspired by His EP

After dropping his Full Circle EP in Aug. 2022, Toronto rapper Clairmont The Second released an accompanying short film with an overarching narrative.

Louis Pavlakos1234 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival
Music

Kendrick Lamar Says Intense "We Cry Together" Short Film 'Challenged Me to Actually Live in What I Was Writing'

Kendrick Lamar had high aspirations for his unforgettable “We Cry Together” short film, which co-stars his collaborator on the track, Taylour Paige.

Joe Price1327 days ago
Lizzo is seen performing live for fans
Music

Lizzo Seemingly Addresses Kanye West Remarks at Toronto Show: ‘Can I Stay Here?’

Lizzo seemingly responded to recent comments made by Ye in a Tucker Carlson interview. “I’m minding my fat, Black, beautiful business," she said.

Trace William Cowen1376 days ago
Screenshot from Snoop Dogg short film
Music

Snoop Dogg Commemorates New Album and Buying Death Row Records With 'B.O.D.R.' Short Film

Snoop Dogg has shared his new short film 'B.O.D.R.' (Bacc on Death Row) to celebrate his numerous wins, including releasing 'B.O.D.R.' and buying Death Row.

tara mahadevan1610 days ago
Taylor Swift Releases 'Red (Taylor's Version)'
Music

Taylor Swift Delivers 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Along With "All Too Well" Short Film

The reissue includes guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers, and Chris Stapleton. It also includes an extended version of "All Too Well."

Joshua Espinoza1709 days ago
Toronto artist SATE poses in pink robe
Music

Premiere: Toronto Rocker SATE Unleashes 'The Fool' Album and Short Film

The Toronto singer releases her sophomore album 'The Fool' today, and with it, a short film directed by Andrew Hamilton (known for Drake’s “5AM in Toronto”).

dcowie1716 days ago
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The Carters star in another Tiffany short film.
Style

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy Star in Tiffany's New “Date Night” Short

The latest facet of the ongoing Tiffany &amp; Co. campaign, which has spurred some controversy, includes nods to 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' and more.

Trace William Cowen1732 days ago
hm
Style

H&M Shares New Short Film in Support of More Climate-Friendly Industry Practices

The short, which launched Monday, will also be screened at several planetariums nationwide including the Frost Planetarium in Miami, Florida.

Trace William Cowen1761 days ago
tyler
Style

Tyler, the Creator Shares Hilarious New Converse Ad Featuring Vince Staples, Henry Rollins, and More

The new short shows members of the "Really Cool Converse Club" holding a meeting to determine if one member should be booted over a style mishap.

Trace William Cowen1822 days ago

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