Exclusive: Diddy Shares 'Off The Grid' Movie Trailer

Up top, see the newly launched trailer in full. In the coming days, fans can expect Diddy to share a series of vignettes to social media, all leading up to the larger film experience.

The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy’s fifth album, arrived via his own Love Records back in September. The 27-track deluxe version saw Diddy enlisting a stacked roster of collaborators including (but not limited to) Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, and Kehlani.

Next up is a very special, one-night-only performance in London alongside Giggs. Proceeds from the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire show will be put toward charity, per a recent announcement from Diddy himself.