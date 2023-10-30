Exclusive: Diddy Shares 'Off The Grid' Movie Trailer

Diddy’s recently released The Love Album: Off the Grid is being brought to life in a forthcoming film.
Monday, Diddy rolled out a trailer for the film, titled Off the Grid and co-starring Eva Apio. In a statement, the Bad Boy Records founder pointed to the importance of casting Apio, who bagged the part following a months-long search involving “hundreds” of auditions.
"This movie is an extension of the album's soul," Diddy explained. "It's not just about the music but about the stories, emotions, and experiences behind each song. Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience. Her talent and energy brought my vision to life."
Up top, see the newly launched trailer in full. In the coming days, fans can expect Diddy to share a series of vignettes to social media, all leading up to the larger film experience.
The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy’s fifth album, arrived via his own Love Records back in September. The 27-track deluxe version saw Diddy enlisting a stacked roster of collaborators including (but not limited to) Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, and Kehlani.
Next up is a very special, one-night-only performance in London alongside Giggs. Proceeds from the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire show will be put toward charity, per a recent announcement from Diddy himself.