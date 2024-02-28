Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Stun in Fenty ‘Born to Steal’ Short Film

Earlier this month, a few lucky fans ran into Rocky while he was in Paris, France. When asked about Rihanna’s new music, he confirmed to them that she’s “working on it” before heading off.

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated ninth studio album will be her first since 2016’s Anti. Her latest musical releases were “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” taken from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

You can watch it above.