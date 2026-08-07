“As someone who has been part of sneaker culture for decades,” Method Man said, “this project felt personal. Sneakers have always been bigger than footwear. They represent where you're from, what inspires you, and the moments that shape you. That's what makes this campaign so authentic. It celebrates the culture that's brought people together for generations while reminding us that the next chapter is still being written.”

The piece, which was created in part with the agency Someplace, does a fantastic job of giving you a brief time capsule of the many styles that have permeated the culture, from the adidas Superstars through Run DMC to New Balance’s Grey series, the Converse Weapon, and many other classic pairs, all maintaining Foot Locker’s black and white Striper as being the signifier for where you can obtain the freshest styles from the past through today.

“For more than 50 years, Foot Locker has given sneaker culture a true home, helping define its iconic moments and milestones,” said Brett O’Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Foot Locker. “It Always Will Be Foot Locker is our love letter to that legacy and to the generations of customers and communities who have shaped it alongside us. It celebrates where sneaker culture has been, reflects where it is today, and inspires the next generation to write the next chapter with us.”

This short film is just the beginning of the It Always Will Be Foot Locker campaign; expect to see this touching wherever Foot Locker is on TV, social, and IRL. Foot Locker is reportedly working with Hartbeat on a 36-part short-form docuseries called Sole Stories that will feature creators, sneaker enthusiasts, and tastemakers sharing their sneaker journeys, charting their paths as sneakerheads. You can expect to start seeing that documentary series to roll throughout the Fall.

For now, run back the It Always Will Be Foot Locker short and count how many pairs you either have owned or are currently in your closet.