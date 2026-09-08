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10 Things You Didn't Know About Chuckie
The Dirty Dutch sound was no doubt a huge part of the EDM explosion. Alongside a few others, Chuckie was behind that. A pioneer of the adrenaline-seiz
EXCLUSIVE: Wolf - "No Love (Beaka VIP Remix)"
Just when you think you might have a handle on a scene or a sound, you get a curveball that reminds you that you can never know too much or have too m
GANZ - "Cherry (This One Is For You)"
GANZ's 2014 was one to witness. The Dutchmen elevated his work to a level we've yet to see, but have long waited for. The Terrorrhythm Recordings art
Free n Losh & Tyler Rix - "Witchcraft"
Free n Losh hasn't had one sound since they popped up. They've explored multiple lanes and often at the same time and with each try, they do a sick j
Oneohtrix Point Never Drops Two Free Tunes, Including Collaboration With A.G. Cook
Oneohtrix Point Never doesn't try to keep up with the joneses, releasing whatever he wants, whenever he wants. The newest thing he released is a two-t
Jack Ü ft. Kiesza - "Take U There (Tchami Remix)"
If the OG is one of the best songs of the year, you'd be right to expect fire remixes on the side. France's Tchami caps off his biggest year yet with perhaps his straight biggest track to date in delivering one a fire remix of Jack Ü's "Take U There."
Marian Hill - "Got It (Kill Them With Colour Remix)"
Trip-hop as it was might be a thing of the past, but the sound has still has a place today influencing a wave of vocal-lead beats-meets-trap-meets-R&B
Kimbra - "Settle Down (Sweater Beats Redux)"
When a beats guy like Sweater Beats gets it right with a sweet combo of pop and club-ready beat music, you can definitely find the dancefloor knockin.
DAD Mix 126: Ekali
What do Sinjin Hawke, DJ Slow, Evian Christ, Flying Lotus, Flava D, and Jackmaster all have in common? They’ve all been participants in the prestigi
Madeon ft. Kyan - "You're On (Alex Metric Remix)"
Madeon might have just recently unveiled his latest single "You're On," but he's already showcasing a new remix of the track from UK house darling Ale
GRiZ ft. Orlando Napier - "A Fine Way To Die"
Mixing the blues with electronic music is a beautiful thing and few do it like GRiZ. The Michigan-native has been killing it the last few years with
Hayden James - "Something About You"
Future Classic does no wrong. Hayden James, one of the many artists we can thank them for at this point, stunned us last summer with his single "Permi
ALESIA Further Advances France's "New Order" on Their New OWSLA Release
There's something brewing in Paris. What that is exactly? I'm not quite sure. The lines between club music, French house, trap, electro, and techno
Louis Futon x Jay Alexzander - "Cold Love"
If we've gathered one thing in 2014, it's that the future is musical. It seems like every possible genre-iteration has gotten a second life just with
Skrillex ft. Diplo, CL, & G-Dragon - "Dirty Vibe (Ricky Remedy Remix)"
"Dirty Vibe" was no doubt one of the highlights of Skrillex's debut album Recess. The Diplo-assisted and K-rap stars CL and G-Dragon featured track wa
Lido is Coming to America in 2015
File this under "obvious, but still every bit as exciting as possible." Norwegian prodigy Lido has had a stellar 2014 coming out party with his remix
DAD Mix 124: L'homme aux 4 Lettres
Just in case you forgot, Paris is still one of the hottest dance music spots in the world. Not that anyone around around here was saying otherwise, es
PREMIERE: Ayah Marar - "Mind Controller (Tom Bull Remix)"
The underground house music scene can be a bit dizzying. The different strains of house with their varying names and overlapping qualities is a bit mu