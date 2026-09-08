jakel Portrait

jakel

Joined February 2015 | 946 posts
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10 Things You Didn't Know About Chuckie

The Dirty Dutch sound was no doubt a huge part of the EDM explosion. Alongside a few others, Chuckie was behind that. A pioneer of the adrenaline-seiz

jakel4276 days ago
wolf drifting away ep

EXCLUSIVE: Wolf - "No Love (Beaka VIP Remix)"

Just when you think you might have a handle on a scene or a sound, you get a curveball that reminds you that you can never know too much or have too m

jakel4281 days ago
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GANZ - "Cherry (This One Is For You)"

GANZ's 2014 was one to witness. The Dutchmen elevated his work to a level we've yet to see, but have long waited for. The Terrorrhythm Recordings art

jakel4282 days ago
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Free n Losh & Tyler Rix - "Witchcraft"

Free n Losh hasn't had one sound since they popped up. They've explored multiple lanes and often at the same time and with each try, they do a sick j

jakel4288 days ago
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Oneohtrix Point Never Drops Two Free Tunes, Including Collaboration With A.G. Cook

Oneohtrix Point Never doesn't try to keep up with the joneses, releasing whatever he wants, whenever he wants. The newest thing he released is a two-t

jakel4288 days ago
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take u there remixes

Jack Ü ft. Kiesza - "Take U There (Tchami Remix)"

If the OG is one of the best songs of the year, you'd be right to expect fire remixes on the side. France's Tchami caps off his biggest year yet with perhaps his straight biggest track to date in delivering one a fire remix of Jack Ü's "Take U There."

jakel4288 days ago
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Marian Hill - "Got It (Kill Them With Colour Remix)"

Trip-hop as it was might be a thing of the past, but the sound has still has a place today influencing a wave of vocal-lead beats-meets-trap-meets-R&B

jakel4291 days ago
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Kimbra - "Settle Down (Sweater Beats Redux)"

When a beats guy like Sweater Beats gets it right with a sweet combo of pop and club-ready beat music, you can definitely find the dancefloor knockin.

jakel4292 days ago
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DAD Mix 126: Ekali

What do Sinjin Hawke, DJ Slow, Evian Christ, Flying Lotus, Flava D, and Jackmaster all have in common? They’ve all been participants in the prestigi

jakel4292 days ago
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Madeon ft. Kyan - "You're On (Alex Metric Remix)"

Madeon might have just recently unveiled his latest single "You're On," but he's already showcasing a new remix of the track from UK house darling Ale

jakel4295 days ago
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GRiZ ft. Orlando Napier - "A Fine Way To Die"

Mixing the blues with electronic music is a beautiful thing and few do it like GRiZ. The Michigan-native has been killing it the last few years with

jakel4296 days ago
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Hayden James - "Something About You"

Future Classic does no wrong. Hayden James, one of the many artists we can thank them for at this point, stunned us last summer with his single "Permi

jakel4296 days ago
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ALESIA Further Advances France's "New Order" on Their New OWSLA Release

There's something brewing in Paris. What that is exactly? I'm not quite sure. The lines between club music, French house, trap, electro, and techno

jakel4297 days ago
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Louis Futon x Jay Alexzander - "Cold Love"

If we've gathered one thing in 2014, it's that the future is musical. It seems like every possible genre-iteration has gotten a second life just with

jakel4299 days ago
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Skrillex ft. Diplo, CL, & G-Dragon - "Dirty Vibe (Ricky Remedy Remix)"

"Dirty Vibe" was no doubt one of the highlights of Skrillex's debut album Recess. The Diplo-assisted and K-rap stars CL and G-Dragon featured track wa

jakel4299 days ago
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Lido is Coming to America in 2015

File this under "obvious, but still every bit as exciting as possible." Norwegian prodigy Lido has had a stellar 2014 coming out party with his remix

jakel4299 days ago
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DAD Mix 124: L'homme aux 4 Lettres

Just in case you forgot, Paris is still one of the hottest dance music spots in the world. Not that anyone around around here was saying otherwise, es

jakel4301 days ago
tom bull mind controller rmx

PREMIERE: Ayah Marar - "Mind Controller (Tom Bull Remix)"

The underground house music scene can be a bit dizzying. The different strains of house with their varying names and overlapping qualities is a bit mu

jakel4301 days ago

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