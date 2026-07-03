Jimmy Smith

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Music

Drake Might Testify in Front of Jury in Jimmy Smith Sample Lawsuit

Not long after Drake released his third studio album, 'Nothing Was the Same,' back in 2013, one of the record's tracks was the subject of a lawsuit.

Joe Price2793 days ago

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