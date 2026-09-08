Elle Evans
Latest Stories
Premiere: Isaac Nelson Shares Debut Single "Mood Fades"
An open and honest portrayal of the trials and tribulations of a coming-of-age Dubliner.
Catching Up With Fraser T. Smith, UK Music Hero
Get to know the man behind some of the UK's biggest hits, from the likes of Stormzy and Adele to Dave and Sam Smith.
Knucks Shares Long-Awaited Visuals For Knife Crime-Focused Song "Home"
A standout track from last year's 'NRG 105' project.
London Belonged To Since ‘93 Last Night For Their Annual Brits After-Party
Tuesday 18th February, 2020, was a true celebration of black British music.
Premiere: Electronic Producer Black Square Taps Laville For Jazz-Leaning "Coral Blues"
Having taken a four-year hiatus from music, Black Square has returned.
British TV Presenter Caroline Flack Dead At 40
The star is believed to have taken her own life.
ELIZA Unveils Visuals For Sultry New Single "Lava / Treacle" Featuring Jesse James Solomon
Vibes for days...
Premiere: The Visuals For JGrrey's Dreamy Fan-Favourite "Half Full" Is Here
Taken from her much-loved 'Ugh' EP.
Ms Banks And Flyo Want Us To Know That They're "Still The Best"
Vibes for days...
MoStack Steps Into 2020 With Summer-Ready New Single "Staqdó"
Vibes for days...
Giggs, M Huncho, Chief Keef, Wiz Khalifa Set For Rolling Loud Festival In Portugal This Summer
See you there!
Leicester MC Kamakaze Relives His Childhood On New Track "Memories"
Produced by Australian producer Swick.
Eurostar Announce Direct Train Service From Amsterdam To London
Weekends just got better.
J Hus Finally Shares "One And Only", His Collab Track With Ella Mai
Ans it's vibes for days...
John Wayne (FKA Johnny Gunz) Makes His Return With UK Drill Cut "Don't Get Got"
The artist is now signed to We Are BLK, the label headed up by Abdi TV and IMJUSTBAIT.
Blasé & Luxo Hit Up Chip, RV For "Top Striker" Remix (With A Cameo From Ian Wright)
The pen game is strong on this one.