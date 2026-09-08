Elle Evans Portrait

Elle Evans

Joined January 2020 | 34 posts
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Latest Stories

Isaac Nelson (credit: Paula Trojner)

Premiere: Isaac Nelson Shares Debut Single "Mood Fades"

An open and honest portrayal of the trials and tribulations of a coming-of-age Dubliner.

Elle Evans2387 days ago
fraser t smith

Catching Up With Fraser T. Smith, UK Music Hero

Get to know the man behind some of the UK's biggest hits, from the likes of Stormzy and Adele to Dave and Sam Smith.

Elle Evans2390 days ago
Knucks (credit: Femi Olubode)

Knucks Shares Long-Awaited Visuals For Knife Crime-Focused Song "Home"

A standout track from last year's 'NRG 105' project.

Elle Evans2401 days ago
loski morrisson aitch fredo konan

London Belonged To Since ‘93 Last Night For Their Annual Brits After-Party

Tuesday 18th February, 2020, was a true celebration of black British music.

Elle Evans2402 days ago
Black Square

Premiere: Electronic Producer Black Square Taps Laville For Jazz-Leaning "Coral Blues"

Having taken a four-year hiatus from music, Black Square has returned.

Elle Evans2404 days ago
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caroline flack

British TV Presenter Caroline Flack Dead At 40

The star is believed to have taken her own life.

Elle Evans2406 days ago
JGrrey

Premiere: The Visuals For JGrrey's Dreamy Fan-Favourite "Half Full" Is Here

Taken from her much-loved 'Ugh' EP.

Elle Evans2409 days ago
nsg

NSG Return With New Bop "Ourself"

Vibes on vibes...

Elle Evans2411 days ago
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kamakaze

Leicester MC Kamakaze Relives His Childhood On New Track "Memories"

Produced by Australian producer Swick.

Elle Evans2414 days ago
eurostar

Eurostar Announce Direct Train Service From Amsterdam To London

Weekends just got better.

Elle Evans2417 days ago
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j hus

J Hus Finally Shares "One And Only", His Collab Track With Ella Mai

Ans it's vibes for days...

Elle Evans2417 days ago
john wayne

John Wayne (FKA Johnny Gunz) Makes His Return With UK Drill Cut "Don't Get Got"

The artist is now signed to We Are BLK, the label headed up by Abdi TV and IMJUSTBAIT.

Elle Evans2418 days ago
blase luxo chip rv

Blasé & Luxo Hit Up Chip, RV For "Top Striker" Remix (With A Cameo From Ian Wright)

The pen game is strong on this one.

Elle Evans2419 days ago

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