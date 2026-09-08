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Caroline Cox

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Print magazine editor and writer. Lifestyle glossies by day, all over the web by night. Interests include yoga, tofu, reading and the moon. Still waiting for the black cat emoji.

Joined May 2015 | 1 posts
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Why Some of Music's Biggest Stars Are Turning to Crystal Healing

Some of music’s biggest superstars are turning to crystal healing, and here's why.

Caroline Cox3914 days ago

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