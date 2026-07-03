Latest Stories
Druski and Timothée Chalamet Are Discussing Doing a Buddy Cop Movie Like 'Bad Boys'
Druski envisions the possible project as being akin to the 'Bad Boys' or 'Rush Hour' action-comedy franchises.
Paramount Will Reportedly Revive 'Rush Hour' After Trump 'Personally Pressed' Studio (UPDATE)
Trump is apparently also a big fan of the 1988 Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie, 'Bloodsport.'
Eddie Murphy Says Turning Down 'Rush Hour' for ‘Holy Man’ Was a ‘No-Brainer’
The Oscar nominee called 'Holy Man' “horrendous.”
Eddie Murphy Picks His Best (and Worst) Movies, Reveals an Untold Beyoncé Story
The comedy legend opens up about missed roles, iconic catchphrases, and what Beyoncé once whispered on the Dreamgirls set in the latest '360 with Speedy' episode.
Jackie Chan Admits He Doesn't Understand Why People Like 'Rush Hour'
The 1998 film was a box office hit, grossing $244 million globally.
Jackie Chan Ready for New 'Rush Hour,’ Just Waiting on Studio, Script, Director, and Chris Tucker
The actor predicts that he and Chris Tucker will be 100 by the time the film releases.
Watch Kai Cenat and Lil Yachty in the Trailer for Buddy Cop Short Film ‘Global Pursuit'
The first look at the project has already garnered comparisons to 'Rush Hour.'
Chris Tucker Still Down for ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Tells Fans His Upcoming Projects Aren’t ‘What You’ve Normally Seen'
In a new interview Chris Tucker discussed a long-gestating fourth 'Rush Hour' movie. He also talked about his upcoming role in Ben Affleck's 'Air.'
Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development
The legendary action star shared the news during the Red Sea International Film Festival this week, nearly 25 years after the original installment hit theaters.
Jackie Chan Denies 'Rush Hour 4' and 'The Karate Kid 2' Rumors (UPDATE)
Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan took a photo together where they are raising four fingers, and now people are wondering if ‘Rush Hour 4’ is on the horizon.
Tenshin Nasukawa Had the Perfect Response to Conor McGregor's Racist IG Post
Tenshin Nasukawa either provided some top-tier trolling with his response to Conor McGregor, or the 20-year-old is gracious to a fault. We can't decide which.
Warner Bros. Cuts Ties With Director Brett Ratner Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The #MeToo movement has caught up to Ratner as longtime business partner Warner Bros. officially cuts ties.
Chris Tucker Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is a Go
Another reboot might be happening.
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Could Begin Filming Soon Under 1 Big Condition
During a recent radio interview, Jackie Chan confirmed the script for 'Rush Hour 4' is ready to go.
Here's Why Don Cheadle Is Featured in Kendrick's "DNA" Video
Hopefully, this isn't the last time we see Kendrick Lamar and Don Cheadle collaborating.
Kevin Durant and His Ferrari Clear Traffic for Ambulance Emergency
Kevin Durant used his Ferrari and star power to part traffic for an ambulance responding to an emergency call.
WTF Happened to Chris Tucker?
Chris Tucker was a million dollar man in Hollywood and then he disappeared.