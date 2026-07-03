Rush Hour

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Left: Druski in a red leather jacket. Right: Timothee Chalamet in a white suit with curly hair.
Pop Culture

Druski and Timothée Chalamet Are Discussing Doing a Buddy Cop Movie Like 'Bad Boys'

Druski envisions the possible project as being akin to the 'Bad Boys' or 'Rush Hour' action-comedy franchises.

Trace William Cowen133 days ago
Donald Trump looking to the side, wearing a suit, with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Paramount Will Reportedly Revive 'Rush Hour' After Trump 'Personally Pressed' Studio (UPDATE)

Trump is apparently also a big fan of the 1988 Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie, 'Bloodsport.'

Joe Price233 days ago
Eddie Murphy at "The Pickup" World Premiere held at Regal LA Live.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Says Turning Down 'Rush Hour' for ‘Holy Man’ Was a ‘No-Brainer’

The Oscar nominee called 'Holy Man' “horrendous.”

Jose Martinez339 days ago
Two men posing together indoors, with one wearing a denim shirt and the other in a dark tracksuit, surrounded by microphones and chairs.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Picks His Best (and Worst) Movies, Reveals an Untold Beyoncé Story

The comedy legend opens up about missed roles, iconic catchphrases, and what Beyoncé once whispered on the Dreamgirls set in the latest '360 with Speedy' episode.

Brendan Frederick343 days ago
Jackie Chan at the "Karate Kid Legends" event, smiling and flashing peace signs, wearing a black outfit.
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Admits He Doesn't Understand Why People Like 'Rush Hour'

The 1998 film was a box office hit, grossing $244 million globally.

tara mahadevan408 days ago
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BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Ready for New 'Rush Hour,’ Just Waiting on Studio, Script, Director, and Chris Tucker

The actor predicts that he and Chris Tucker will be 100 by the time the film releases.

Jaelani Turner-Williams414 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Kai Cenat and Lil Yachty in the Trailer for Buddy Cop Short Film ‘Global Pursuit'

The first look at the project has already garnered comparisons to 'Rush Hour.'

Joe Price1057 days ago
This is a photo of Chris Tucker.
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Still Down for ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Tells Fans His Upcoming Projects Aren’t ‘What You’ve Normally Seen'

In a new interview Chris Tucker discussed a long-gestating fourth 'Rush Hour' movie. He also talked about his upcoming role in Ben Affleck's 'Air.'

Eric Diep1213 days ago
Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development

The legendary action star shared the news during the Red Sea International Film Festival this week, nearly 25 years after the original installment hit theaters.

Joshua Espinoza1316 days ago
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Denies 'Rush Hour 4' and 'The Karate Kid 2' Rumors (UPDATE)

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan took a photo together where they are raising four fingers, and now people are wondering if ‘Rush Hour 4’ is on the horizon.

Jose Martinez2656 days ago
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Floyd Mayweather, Tenshin Nasukawa
Sports

Tenshin Nasukawa Had the Perfect Response to Conor McGregor's Racist IG Post

Tenshin Nasukawa either provided some top-tier trolling with his response to Conor McGregor, or the 20-year-old is gracious to a fault. We can't decide which.

countcenci2809 days ago
Brett Ratner Warner Bros
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Cuts Ties With Director Brett Ratner Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The #MeToo movement has caught up to Ratner as longtime business partner Warner Bros. officially cuts ties.

Marco Margaritoff3016 days ago
Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, star of the 'Rush Hour' franchise.
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is a Go

Another reboot might be happening.

juliarp3067 days ago
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Could Begin Filming Soon Under 1 Big Condition

During a recent radio interview, Jackie Chan confirmed the script for 'Rush Hour 4' is ready to go.

juliarp3205 days ago
Kendrick
Pop Culture

Here's Why Don Cheadle Is Featured in Kendrick's "DNA" Video

Hopefully, this isn't the last time we see Kendrick Lamar and Don Cheadle collaborating.

Trace William Cowen3375 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Kevin Durant and His Ferrari Clear Traffic for Ambulance Emergency

Kevin Durant used his Ferrari and star power to part traffic for an ambulance responding to an emergency call.

Dana Scott3714 days ago
chris tucker
Pop Culture

WTF Happened to Chris Tucker?

Chris Tucker was a million dollar man in Hollywood and then he disappeared.

Khal3761 days ago

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