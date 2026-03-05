Druski and Timothée Chalamet Are Discussing Doing a Buddy Cop Movie Like 'Bad Boys'

Druski says he and Timothée Chalamet have discussed potentially co-headlining a movie together in the vein of the Bad Boys or Rush Hour franchises. Speaking with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli for the latest episode of the Popcast podcast, Druski was asked about a specific moment during his and Chalamet’s Coulda Been Records video released in December. At one point in the auditions-focused footage, Chalamet launched into a bit of Kirk Franklin, much to Druski’s surprise.

The entire production, Druski explained on Popcast, was “unscripted,” meaning his reaction to Chalamet singing some Kirk was genuine. From there, Druski, soon to be seen on The Voice, mentioned spotting photos of the Marty Supreme star “dressed as Soulja Boy” when he was younger, then revealed the nature of their talks since first linking up for the Coulda Been Records video. “We’ve talked since then multiple times about possibly doing something together like a Bad Boys type film, or something like a Rush Hour,” Druski said of the potential project and presumed blockbuster, which sounds like a very safe bet for anyone angling to finance it. “It’s just an idea right now, but we’ll see what happens. We’ll see. He’s into it.” Elaborating further, Druski noted that he and Chalamet, who’s up for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this month’s Oscars, have had “a couple conversations” about what could potentially be next for them as a duo.

The so-called “buddy cop” action-comedy format, of course, has proven wildly successful in the past. Both Bad Boys and Rush Hour fall squarely into the category, as do numerous other films and franchises including 48 Hrs., Lethal Weapon, and Ride Along.