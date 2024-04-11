Ari Lennox Responds to Joe Budden Sneak Dissing Her on His Podcast: ‘All This Meth Smoke For a Woman But Not For Any Man’

Budden later said on his podcast that Lennox should have talked to her team about her experience instead of complaining about it online.

“I don’t know what Joe Budden’s obsession is with me, but what I will say is that somebody needs to tell him to stop touching them dogs,” said Lennox, per Vibe. “He’s weird, and he’s gross. He has smoke mouth. He’s disgusting! And he’s a failure, like Drake said.”

“Everything I do — there’s a million people to talk about in life. Like I can never just express what’s going on with me without him coming from behind the landfill that he lives in to say something. And I do not know why. He’s disgusting, and I know in my heart his breath stinks. Maybe I have to sue him. Is that what I have to do? Like get on my Cardi B shit and spend the bread to shut his smoke mouth up?”

Budden eventually made an effort to apologize on another episode of his podcast.

“In a[n] industry that has historically not been great to women, now is not the time for any woman out there to feel like they are under attack, unheard or not seen,” said Budden, per HipHopDX. “And if I’ve ever added to that, then I want to do my best to change the trajectory.”

He then accused Lennox of attempting “to demean and defame a Black man while summoning the powers universally of Black women” and later called her “a bag of fuckin’ mixed nuts.”

“This bitch is all the nuts combined and I think she’s done a great job of proving the exact point that I was trying to make in the last broadcast, and we shower her with love.”