Ari Lennox Goes Off on Person Who Throw Bottle at Her: 'Don't You Ever Disrespect a Beautiful Black Woman'

Ari Lennox had to let a fan know that she would not be disrespected by anyone who thought throwing a bottle at her while performing during Rod Wave's tour stop in Los Angeles was a good idea.

In video that circulated on Wednesday night, Lennox began performing her 2022 hit "Pressure" when a water bottle flew towards her and struck her in the arm. With no hesitation, the Dreamville singer addressed whoever threw the bottle and clarified that she had no issue dealing with the troll.

"Bitch, don't fucking play with me, stop that shit," Lennox said as she walked towards the area the bottle was thrown from. "I'll fuck you up from here. Who the fuck did it? Who the fuck did it, I'll fuck your ass up cause I don't play that. I'm a real ass bitch, and I will fuck your shit all the way the fuck up. Don't you ever disrespect a beautiful black woman on the stage like that. I will fucking fuck you up. Yes, the fuck right, we get it bitch."

A security guard came to help Lennox as she continued to curse at whoever threw the bottle at her. She was eventually escorted off the stage as her set was cut short thanks to the bottle-throwing troll.