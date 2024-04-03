Rod Wave Arrested for Possession of Firearm, Attorneys Argue He's Not a Convicted Felon

Rod Wave was taken into police custody in Pinellas County for carrying a firearm, Rap-Up reports. Per the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"The officers that made the arrest are incorrect," Wave's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin, told TMZ. "He is not a convicted felon and has never been a convicted felon. We would have hoped additional research would have been done prior to them filing these charges."

According to the attorneys, they "hold those parties that made the error accountable for their actions."