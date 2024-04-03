Rod Wave Arrested for Possession of Firearm, Attorneys Argue He's Not a Convicted Felon

Rod Wave was taken into police custody in Pinellas County for carrying a firearm, Rap-Up reports. Per the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
"The officers that made the arrest are incorrect," Wave's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin, told TMZ. "He is not a convicted felon and has never been a convicted felon. We would have hoped additional research would have been done prior to them filing these charges."
According to the attorneys, they "hold those parties that made the error accountable for their actions."
In 2022, Wave was arrested in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, and charged with felony battery for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend. According to the affidavit, the arrest took place in April of that year while they were at the woman's home with their two children.
The victim, who had a scratch "near the left center of her neck" allegedly inflicted during the incident, claimed that she was asleep when Wave entered the bedroom and choked her until she couldn't breathe.
The woman accused Wave of starting the attack, as she was under the impression that she was talking to other men. Wave allegedly left the home in his sport utility vehicle before returning to accuse the woman of taking his cellphone. One week later, Wave was arrested during a traffic stop in the city before being released on $5,000 bail.
Wave pleaded not guilty and prosecutors dropped the battery charges against him.