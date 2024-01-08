Ari Lennox Addresses 'Tough and Heavy' Experience Opening for Rod Wave

In an Instagram Live stream, Ari Lennox has opened up about the "tough and heavy" experience she had opening for Rod Wave during his most recent tour.

The Dreamville-signed singer-songwriter—who was subjected to tough and even aggressive crowds in her opening slot for Rod Wave—said that she was "never comfortable" throughout the tour. "I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set," she shared. "And then I found a spot where I was comfortable, and I started trying to communicate with the audience. Then I realized they were getting angry at me affirming them. I was like, 'Okay this is... You're getting angry that I'm affirming you?' This is not my crowd, and it'll never be. And that's alright."

Ultimately, she described the tour as "tough and heavy on my soul," especially the day when a member of the crowd threw a bottle at her. "That side of the stage, I felt the energy," she said. "I wasn't surprised that it happened. I felt it. It was just all darkness, that's literally the energy that was coming from the left side."