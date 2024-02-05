Meek Mill Questions Why Rod Wave Didn't Get Any Grammy Nominations

Meek Mill offered up some commentary on the 2024 Grammys last night, and he questioned why Rod Wave didn't get a single nomination at the show.

"Was rod wave nominated for a Grammy or nah because he’s not signed to a bunch of lawyers to steal his brand," wrote Meek Mill in a tweet shared on Sunday, February 4. "He just sold out arenas had people singing their hearts out did that not count or am I missing something ….without major production either????"