Meek Mill Questions Why Rod Wave Didn't Get Any Grammy Nominations

Meek Mill offered up some commentary on the 2024 Grammys last night, and he questioned why Rod Wave didn't get a single nomination at the show.
"Was rod wave nominated for a Grammy or nah because he’s not signed to a bunch of lawyers to steal his brand," wrote Meek Mill in a tweet shared on Sunday, February 4. "He just sold out arenas had people singing their hearts out did that not count or am I missing something ….without major production either????"
Some fans in the replies suggested that Rod Wave's latest album, Nostalgia, just missed the cut-off date for 2024 Grammys eligibility or did not submit his material to any of the categories. The album dropped on September 15, which is the last day of the eligibility period according to the official Grammys website (October 1, 2022 - September 15, 2023).
HipHop-N-More founder Navjosh Singh confirmed that Rod Wave submitted the album for Best Rap Album and the single "Boyz Don't Cry" for Best Melodic Rap Performance. He was not nominated in either category.
Meek Mill live-tweeted through the Grammys on Sunday night, offering up his thoughts on some of the winners and snubs. He also questioned the timing of Killer Mike being placed in handcuffs after picking up three awards during the ceremony.