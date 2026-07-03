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Jon Jones Involved in Road Rage Incident in New Mexico
He told the other man to relax, while he had his hand in his pocket.
2 Chainz Posts Video of Road Rage Incident With Woman Claiming He Owes ‘Her Daddy Some Money’
The Atlanta rapper said he was nearly run off the road by this woman, whom he has never met before.
Quadruple Amputee Murder Suspect Seen Climbing Ladder With Rifle in Newly Resurfaced Video
Dayton James Webber, accused of killing a Maryland man, is seen in resurfaced February 2024 footage climbing a hunting structure.
Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Star Charged in Fatal Maryland Shooting
Police say former inspirational sports figure Dayton Webber is accused of fatally shooting a passenger and leaving the body in a stranger’s yard.
Louisiana Doctors Save Baby After Man Shoots Pregnant Teen in the Head
54-year-old Barry West is in custody following the road rage incident.
Creepy AI Video of Dead Man Forgiving His Killer Played in Court
Chris Pelkey's family fed videos of him to an artificial intelligence model and presented the results in court.
Dashcam Captures Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Fireworks
The fireworks used were Roman candles, which are banned in 11 states.
Driver Caught on Video Faking Accident in Alleged Insurance Scam Attempt
A driver slammed on his brakes on the Belt Parkway in Queens when a four-person car stopped and reversed into her.
Whoops: Woman With Road Rage Who Confronted Another Driver for Swerving Runs Into SUV
The ironic fender bender took place during Fourth of July weekend.
Viral Video Shows Two Men Fighting In The Middle Of An Ontario Highway
Several users on social media uploaded footage of the incident.
Only 1 Man Will Be Charged in Florida Road Rage Incident Where 2 Fathers Shot Each Other's Daughters
Months after two fathers were accused of shooting each other’s daughters during a road rage incident in Florida, one man is no longer facing charges.
Man Accused in Deadly Road Rage Incident Was Previously Exonerated in Fatal Stabbing Case
The fatal road rage incident took place last week, police said, after a "minor crash" involving a Toyota and a Lexus. The man is now charged with murder.
Georgia Woman Drove SUV Into Popeyes When Order Didn’t Have Biscuits
A Georgia woman drove her vehicle into a Popeyes restaurant last weekend after her order was missing biscuits. She was later arrested and charged.
Los Angeles Rapper Yngx 17 Fatally Run Over by Trailer After Verbal Altercation With Motorist
Aspiring Los Angeles rapper Yngx 17 died earlier this week after a verbal altercation with a motorist who was pulling a trailer with a truck.
Wild Video Shows Man Open Fire on Another Car in Florida Road Rage Incident, Faces Felony Charges
A man is facing two felony charges after opening fire on a fellow driver in a harrowing road rage incident that unfolded on a Miami interstate.
Boxer Danny Kelly Jr. Killed in Possible Road Rage Attack on Christmas Eve
Professional boxer Danny Keller Jr. was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in what Maryland authorities are investigating as a possible road rage incident.
Pregnant Florida Librarian Fatally Shot in Road Rage Incident
A pregnant Floriday librarian was fatally shot following a road rage incident, where she reportedly purposely hit a motorcyclist and then fled the scene.
2 Suspects Arrested in Road Rage Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Boy
The California Highway Patrol announced the arrests of 2 suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 6-year-old boy after a road rage incident.