Road Rage

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Jon Jones
Sports

Jon Jones Involved in Road Rage Incident in New Mexico

He told the other man to relax, while he had his hand in his pocket.

Trey Alston102 days ago
2 Chainz attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Music

2 Chainz Posts Video of Road Rage Incident With Woman Claiming He Owes ‘Her Daddy Some Money’

The Atlanta rapper said he was nearly run off the road by this woman, whom he has never met before.

Jose Martinez106 days ago
A person in hunting gear with an orange vest attempts to climb a ladder in a forest, surrounded by bare trees and fallen leaves.
Music

Quadruple Amputee Murder Suspect Seen Climbing Ladder With Rifle in Newly Resurfaced Video

Dayton James Webber, accused of killing a Maryland man, is seen in resurfaced February 2024 footage climbing a hunting structure.

Alex Ocho114 days ago
Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Player Arrested for Road Rage Murder
Life

Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Star Charged in Fatal Maryland Shooting

Police say former inspirational sports figure Dayton Webber is accused of fatally shooting a passenger and leaving the body in a stranger’s yard.

Bernadette Giacomazzo115 days ago
Louisiana Doctors Save Baby After Man Shoots Pregnant Teen in the Head
Life

Louisiana Doctors Save Baby After Man Shoots Pregnant Teen in the Head

54-year-old Barry West is in custody following the road rage incident.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
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An AI version of Christopher Pelkey was created to address his killer in court.
Life

Creepy AI Video of Dead Man Forgiving His Killer Played in Court

Chris Pelkey's family fed videos of him to an artificial intelligence model and presented the results in court.

Joe Price434 days ago
A car driving at night with sparks flying from underneath, possibly due to a mechanical issue. Streetlights illuminate the road.
Life

Dashcam Captures Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Fireworks

The fireworks used were Roman candles, which are banned in 11 states.

Mark Elibert522 days ago
screenshots of the dashcam footage
Life

Driver Caught on Video Faking Accident in Alleged Insurance Scam Attempt

A driver slammed on his brakes on the Belt Parkway in Queens when a four-person car stopped and reversed into her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams635 days ago
A woman wearing a white tank top and orange Miami Marlins cap stands beside a car during a traffic stop
Life

Whoops: Woman With Road Rage Who Confronted Another Driver for Swerving Runs Into SUV

The ironic fender bender took place during Fourth of July weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams737 days ago
Life

Viral Video Shows Two Men Fighting In The Middle Of An Ontario Highway

Several users on social media uploaded footage of the incident.

Louis Pavlakos1036 days ago
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Frank Allisson, 43, and William Hale, 35
Life

Only 1 Man Will Be Charged in Florida Road Rage Incident Where 2 Fathers Shot Each Other's Daughters

Months after two fathers were accused of shooting each other’s daughters during a road rage incident in Florida, one man is no longer facing charges.

Brad Callas1192 days ago
Road rage suspect pictured
Life

Man Accused in Deadly Road Rage Incident Was Previously Exonerated in Fatal Stabbing Case

The fatal road rage incident took place last week, police said, after a "minor crash" involving a Toyota and a Lexus. The man is now charged with murder.

Trace William Cowen1193 days ago
Photograph of Popeyes in Miami
Life

Georgia Woman Drove SUV Into Popeyes When Order Didn’t Have Biscuits

A Georgia woman drove her vehicle into a Popeyes restaurant last weekend after her order was missing biscuits. She was later arrested and charged.

taramhdvn1238 days ago
Screenshot of Los Angeles rapper Yngx 17
Music

Los Angeles Rapper Yngx 17 Fatally Run Over by Trailer After Verbal Altercation With Motorist

Aspiring Los Angeles rapper Yngx 17 died earlier this week after a verbal altercation with a motorist who was pulling a trailer with a truck.

tara mahadevan1596 days ago
Man shooting during road rage incident
Life

Wild Video Shows Man Open Fire on Another Car in Florida Road Rage Incident, Faces Felony Charges

A man is facing two felony charges after opening fire on a fellow driver in a harrowing road rage incident that unfolded on a Miami interstate.

tara mahadevan1626 days ago
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Pro Boxer Danny Kelly Jr. in Possible Road Rage Attack on Christmas Eve
Sports

Boxer Danny Kelly Jr. Killed in Possible Road Rage Attack on Christmas Eve

Professional boxer Danny Keller Jr. was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in what Maryland authorities are investigating as a possible road rage incident.

Brad Callas1663 days ago
Pregnant librarian fatally shot in Florida
Life

Pregnant Florida Librarian Fatally Shot in Road Rage Incident

A pregnant Floriday librarian was fatally shot following a road rage incident, where she reportedly purposely hit a motorcyclist and then fled the scene.

tara mahadevan1691 days ago
police-tape
Life

2 Suspects Arrested in Road Rage Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Boy

The California Highway Patrol announced the arrests of 2 suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 6-year-old boy after a road rage incident.

Gavin Evans1865 days ago

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