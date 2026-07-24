YourRAGE

YourRAGE is a Twitch streamer from Florida, United States, known for his high-level play in *Valorant* and *League of Legends*. He was born Joshua Maynard on August 17, 1997, in Florida. Since launching his Twitch channel on October 14, 2012, he has amassed over 2 million followers by competing in tournaments such as the 2022 Twitch Rivals: *Valorant* Showdown and collaborating with prominent players like TenZ and Faker. His streams often feature detailed agent breakdowns and in-depth analysis of patch updates, reflecting his deep understanding of game mechanics.\n\nBeyond gameplay, YourRAGE gained attention for his 2021 charity stream supporting mental health awareness, which raised over $50,000. He regularly hosts community tournaments and Q&A sessions that engage both casual viewers and competitive players. Complex covers his career highlights and strategic insights, positioning him as a key figure in the North American *Valorant* and *League* streaming scenes.

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