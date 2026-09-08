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Tony Markovich

Joined July 2014 | 2813 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Scariest Haunted Houses in America

These aren't fake—real murder and other sordid stuff has gone down in all of these places. These are the scariest Haunted Houses in America.

Tony Markovich3266 days ago
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The Most Respected Coaches in College Basketball

Find out our picks for the most acclaimed coaches in college basketball.

Tony Markovich3836 days ago
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15 Things You Didn’t Know About Andrew Wiggins

Get to know one of the brightest stars in the NBA right now.

Tony Markovich3872 days ago
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10 Athletes Who Sacrificed Their Own Game for the Good of the Team

These athletes take the meaning of team player to crazy, new heights.

Tony Markovich3893 days ago
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10 things only Tesla drivers understand

Tesla attracts a very specific type of buyer.

Tony Markovich4036 days ago
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15 ESPN Trade Machine-Approved Deals for Carmelo Anthony

Should the Knicks completely start over? Here are 15 ESPN Trade Machine-approved deals for Carmelo Anthony.

Tony Markovich4267 days ago
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Review: Trying Out the Buick Regal GS In-Car WiFi Hotspot

You can watch Netflix.

Tony Markovich4270 days ago
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10 Insanely Elite Statistical NBA Clubs

Only legends are in the 50-40-90 crew.

Tony Markovich4271 days ago
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Danica Patrick's Favorite Driving City is "California"

She also thinks cookies and salad are sandwiches.

Tony Markovich4272 days ago
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Why This Cowboys Team Is for Real

This was Dallas' best season in years.

Tony Markovich4276 days ago
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A Cow Mascot Got Caught in a Dust Devil "Tornado" at a Rose Bowl Fan Fest

Nobody was seriously injured.

Tony Markovich4278 days ago
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Review: 5 Things I Loved About the 2015 Ford Mustang and 3 Small Things I Didn't

The grip is absolutely fantastic.

Tony Markovich4279 days ago
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Texas A&M's Leading Tackler Was Just Ejected for Targeting a Receiver

He seemed excited about it.

Tony Markovich4280 days ago
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Black Monday: Chicago Bears Fire Head Coach Marc Trestman and GM Phil Emery [UPDATE]

And Jay Cutler is sitting pretty.

Tony Markovich4281 days ago
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The 25 Best Plays of 2014

Was anything better than Odell Beckham Jr.?

Tony Markovich4287 days ago

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