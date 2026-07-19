Boxer Hannah "Hanarchy" Rapp, 26, Killed in Alleged Road Rage Attack While Cycling in Texas

Hannah Rapp, a 26-year-old professional boxer who recently challenged for a World Boxing Council title, was killed on Saturday (July 18) after a driver allegedly reversed his vehicle into her while she was cycling near Navasota, Texas. Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 23000 block of FM 159 just before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday following reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the rural road, which has one lane in each direction. Rapp had been riding alongside a second cyclist when Charles Medina, 31, allegedly passed both of them, stopped his vehicle, reversed, and struck Rapp, leaving her in the roadway. First responders treated Rapp on scene before transporting her to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries later that night. Medina was arrested, charged with manslaughter, and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center without incident. Texas manslaughter is a second-degree felony carrying a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

"At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident," the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and review all available information. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannah Rapp during this difficult time." Rapp, who competed under the nickname "Hanarchy," held a professional record of 8-1-1 with five knockouts at the time of her death. A former track athlete at Purdue University, she relocated to the Bryan-College Station area two years ago to pursue boxing professionally. She trained out of Bryan Boxing while working full-time as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M University and reportedly used vacation days and sometimes unpaid time off to prepare for fights.

Rapp’s rise in the sport was rapid. Just three fights into her pro career, she defeated Carmen Vargas by eight-round unanimous decision on November 16, 2024, to capture the North American Boxing Federation featherweight title. By June 13 of this year, she was challenging Tiara Brown for the WBC women's featherweight championship at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, losing by unanimous decision. Brown, reflecting on their bout in an Instagram comment following news of Rapp's death, called her "the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro." She added: "When she asked for my autograph, it filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph. It made me smile, we fought a GREAT fight for the fans from the 1st bell to the last! It was my honor to share the ring with her." WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman mourned Rapp's passing in a statement via Fightnews.com. "The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken,” he said. “She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family. We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career."