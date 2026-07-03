Richard Mille

Richard Mille is a French entrepreneur and watchmaker who, alongside Dominique Guenat, founded the luxury brand Richard Mille in 2001. The brand is known for its signature tonneau-shaped cases and pioneering use of advanced materials like carbon nanotubes, titanium, and LITAL® alloy. Designed with elite athletes and celebrities in mind, Richard Mille watches emphasize lightweight construction, shock resistance, and precision engineering, blending high-performance technology with avant-garde aesthetics. Its relevance traces back to groundbreaking collaborations with sports icons such as Rafael Nadal, whose custom Richard Mille watch can withstand the rigors of professional tennis, Pharrell Williams, and LeBron James. Collectors prioritize these timepieces for their technical innovation and distinctive design, often viewing them as wearable feats of engineering that challenge traditional watchmaking norms. This unique positioning cements Richard Mille’s status as a leader in the intersection of luxury and performance.

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Drake and Kyle Forgeard
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Drake Gives YouTuber Kyle Forgeard a Richard Mille Watch for His Birthday

Forgeard was shocked and said that he couldn't accept it.

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Jay-Z Wore a $3 Million Richard Mille Watch to the Super Bowl

Tom Brady also wore a pricey Jacob & Co timepiece.

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Pharrell Williams
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Richard Mille Auctioning Rare Watch Signed By Pharrell Williams

Proceeds from the rare watch, autographed by Pharrell, will go to charity to support Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Trey Alston590 days ago
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Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Wears Richard Mille Watch During Olympics Heat Race

The two-time gold medalist is competing in her fifth and final Olympics this year.

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Two images: Left shows a man in a red Supreme sweatshirt, playful pose. Right shows a man in a black suit with jewelry at a formal event.
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10 Times Celebs Got Caught Wearing Fake Jewelry, Watches, and More

Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.

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T-Pain Shows Off Fake Richard Millie Watch He Bought From Temu: 'You See Me Out With This, Don't Say Nothing'

The Florida artist bought the piece for $11.18 on the Chinese marketplace.

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Mike DeStefano1247 days ago
Antonio Brown attends a Party at Vision Lounge on March 4, 2022 in Atlanta
Style

Antonio Brown Accused of Selling Fake Richard Mille Watch for $160,000

Ryan Kane sued Brown earlier this week, after learning the NFL free agent had allegedly purchased the knockoff, and others like it, for $500 a piece.

Joshua Espinoza1378 days ago
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Music

Lil Meech Arrested for Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay Off $250,000 Richard Mille Watch

The alleged theft took place back in February, when Meech put down his $80,000 platinum Rolex toward a payment on the new watch without covering the rest.

Brenton Blanchet1520 days ago
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NYC tourist shot during attempted robbery
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NYC Tourist Shot During Attempted Robbery of Six-Figure Richard Millie Watch

A French man visiting New York City was shot multiple times in the legs and groin during an attempted robbery of his six-figure Richard Millie watch.

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Lil Durk Responds to Claim His Net Worth Is $3 Million

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Mike DeStefano1651 days ago
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21 Savage on Reselling a Richard Mille: 'I Made 350K'

21 Savage has offered his take on the resale market for luxury watch brands, and revealed he once made $350,000 from reselling a Richard Mille watch.

Joe Price1718 days ago

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