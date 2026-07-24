Vintage Watches

Vintage watches captivate collectors through iconic moments like the 2017 Rolex Daytona auction, which set new records and fueled global interest in mid-20th century timepieces. These watches serve not just as instruments for telling time but as wearable artifacts linking owners to significant historical eras and craftsmanship milestones. Enthusiasts often hunt for specific hallmark designs, such as the Rolex Submariner’s rotating bezel, which anchor each piece within a storied legacy. Collectors engage deeply with vintage watches by navigating the complexities of verifying authenticity and tracking provenance, turning the process into a challenging and rewarding pursuit. The community thrives on sharing knowledge about mechanical movements and restoration techniques, making these timepieces prized both as artistic expressions and tangible investments that transcend mere fashion.

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Larry June.
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Larry June and G-SHOCK Team Up for Limited Edition Watch Inspired by Rapper's 1987 Corvette

From June's humble beginning of selling merch out of his car, to the healthy lifestyle focus of Midnight Organic, the new collab embodies G-SHOCK's "Never Give Up" spirit.

Will Lavin15 hours ago
Two people shaking hands, one wearing a watch with a green face and clear band.
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Off-White Enters Watchmaking With 'TIME,' Its First-Ever Watch Collection

The debut lineup spans model families priced from $145 to $475.

Abel Shifferaw13 days ago
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Neighborhood and Porter Released a Set of Vintage Rolex Watches

Neighborhood and Porter teamed up to release the refurbished collection of vintage watches.

Erica Euse4034 days ago
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HODINKEE Hunts Down Vintage Watches For ACL x Club Monaco Collection

Time is ticking, run out and get these before they're all gone.

Teofilo Killip5372 days ago

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