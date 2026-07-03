Rolex

Rolex is a Swiss luxury watch brand founded in 1905 by Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis. It revolutionized watchmaking with innovations like the waterproof Oyster case and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism. Iconic models such as the Submariner, designed for professional divers, and the Daytona, built for motorsport timing, have set industry standards for durability and precision. Collectors prioritize Rolex for its blend of technical innovation and timeless design, with vintage pieces like the Paul Newman Daytona commanding exceptional auction prices. Its relevance traces back to moments like the record-breaking deep-sea dive in 1960 with the Bathyscaphe Trieste, accompanied by a specialized Rolex Deep Sea Special, cementing its reputation as both a status symbol and a functional tool watch favored by adventurers and enthusiasts alike.

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