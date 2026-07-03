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Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.Mike DeStefano
From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.Mike DeStefano
Vintage watch dealer Eric Wind is selling the one-of-one piece of hip-hop history. Here's how he got it.Mike DeStefano
Elias Marte, a collector and curator with 14 years of experience, gives us his picks for under $5,000, from the Seiko Tank to Rolex Datejust.Elias Marte