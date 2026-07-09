When: 2000s

Price: $12,800-$16,500

Before Jay-Z was known as one of hip-hop’s biggest watch connoisseurs, he was one of the biggest rising rappers out of New York City. His ascent in the rap world happened to align with the ascent of another New Yorker in a totally different industry, none other than Jacob Arabo or as many have come to know him as, Jacob the Jeweler. Early in his career, Jay-Z could frequently be seen with a Five Time Zone strapped to his wrist, the style that would become the signature offering of Jacob and Co. following its debut in 2002. According to the archival Instagram account @aintnojigga, Hov was actually the first rapper to ever wear the multicolored design. Jacob would become an integral piece of Roc-A-Fella’s status in the rap game throughout the aughts. Along with supplying their timepieces and other diamond-encrusted goods, he also was responsible for crafting their iconic Roc-A-Fella chains at the time.

Hov has even shouted out the legendary jeweler on tracks like “Girl’s Best Friend” rapping, “I took you outta Jacob’s in clusters, busters they wanted to rush us, love the way you sparkle when the sun touch ya.” Eventually, Jay-Z would even begin to remix the Five Time Zone to make it uniquely his own by flooding it with diamonds.

Decades later, he is still showing off Jacob and Co.’s innovations, like in 2024 when the rap legend earned the distinction of being the first human on Earth to own the $340,000 Bugatti Tourbillon. You only get those types of privileges if your in the upper echelon of watch collectors. —Mike DeStefano