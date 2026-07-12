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Drake Gives YouTuber Kyle Forgeard a Richard Mille Watch for His Birthday

Forgeard was shocked and said that he couldn't accept it.

Drake and Kyle Forgeard
Images via Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks and Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA

Drake just gave his good friend, Nelk Boys co-founder Kyle Forgeard, another expensive watch to commemorate his birthday.

The rapper gifted Forgeard a Richard Mille watch—believed to be the extremely valuable RM 11-03 McLaren edition—at a birthday celebration in Toronto on the night of July 11, according to multiple Instagram posts.

A video appeared to show Drake presenting the watch as Forgeard looked shocked and told Drake he “couldn’t accept” the lavish gift. Before he even opened it, Forgeard went in for a hug as he continued saying, “I can’t.”

After opening the package, Forgeard went in for a second hug with a look of astonishment.

If it’s the RM 11-03 McLaren, Drake’s gifted watch is a limited-edition run of 500 pieces co-developed with McLaren design director Rob Melville that was unveiled at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

When it launched, the watch carried a retail price of $191,500 and was initially offered as a priority purchase to McLaren Ultimate Series clients. The value of the watch has swelled to be worth anywhere between $400,000 and $500,000, per online retailers.

Drake's affinity for Richard Mille runs deep. His personal collection includes the RM 055, RM 69, RM 037, RM 035, RM 27-04, RM 056, and his own RM 11-03 in a pave diamond case variant. He previously gifted Young Thug a custom Richard Mille for Thug's 30th birthday in August 2021.

Forgeard is one of Drake’s biggest supporters, and Drake has already gifted him another expensive watch in the past. Last year, Drake gave Forgeard a Rolex.

Earlier this year, Drake showed up for Foregeard and the Nelk Boys by making a significant donation to their charity initiative. That month, Forgeard ran a 100-mile marathon to raise money for cancer research via the HunterSeven Foundation.

At one point during the run, Drake donated $150,000 to the cause, prompting Forgeard to celebrate the rapper for his contribution.

"Drake, shoutout bro," he said. "Thank you, that means a lot, bro."

With Drake’s contribution, Forgeard ended up raising over $330,000.

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