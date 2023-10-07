T-Pain Shows Off Fake Richard Millie Watch He Bought From Temu: 'You See Me Out With This, Don't Say Nothing'

“We got jewelry, guys," he shared. "Not even a whole motherfucking dollar. I’m gonna show you why you should absolutely buy this thing and wear it straight to the club. There it is. I’m not fucking around, bro."

T-Pain continued by joking that the necklace still twinkles like expensive chains do.

“When the light hit the ice, it twinkle and glisten," he said. "You see a real n***a with this bitch on, you ain’t asking no questions. It’s actually metal, n***a. This motherfucker’s heavy, bro. That bitch from Johnny Wang!”

Watch T-Pain show off his new jewelry purchases in the clips up top.