T-Pain Shows Off Fake Richard Millie Watch He Bought From Temu: 'You See Me Out With This, Don't Say Nothing'

T-Pain is the proud owner of a fake Richard Mille watch.
During the latest episode of Nappy Boy Radio, the "Buy U A Drank" artist flexed the time piece, which he said he bought for $11.18 off the Chinese marketplace Temu.
“I might wear this watch,” T-Pain joked. “It’s a Richard Mille. I’m gon see what I can get away with. If you see me out with this, just don’t say nothing. This shit literally says fashion watch. I’ll tell you what, it’s about to be for a fuckin adult going to a God-damn awards show for real.”
The cheap Richard Mille replica wasn't the only thing T-Pain copped from Temu. The Florida artist also bought a piece of jewelry for less than $1.
“We got jewelry, guys," he shared. "Not even a whole motherfucking dollar. I’m gonna show you why you should absolutely buy this thing and wear it straight to the club. There it is. I’m not fucking around, bro."
T-Pain continued by joking that the necklace still twinkles like expensive chains do.
“When the light hit the ice, it twinkle and glisten," he said. "You see a real n***a with this bitch on, you ain’t asking no questions. It’s actually metal, n***a. This motherfucker’s heavy, bro. That bitch from Johnny Wang!”
Watch T-Pain show off his new jewelry purchases in the clips up top.