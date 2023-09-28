The Best Gifts Drake Has Given to Our Favorite Rappers

Prince Williams / WireImage

Everybody has someone in their life who’s an expert gift giver. In the rap world, that title belongs to Drake.





Throughout his career, the Toronto rapper has made it a habit to show love to some of his closest friends and collaborators with some pricey gifts. Ferraris, custom Rolex watches, diamond pendants—you name it, Drizzy has probably gifted it to one of your favorite rappers. Earlier this week, Sexyy Red became the latest artist to add her name to the long list of recipients. She took to Instagram to thank Drake for her new diamond-encrusted Cartier watch.





Seeing the “SkeeYee” artist’s new wristwear got us thinking about all of the other exorbitant items that Drake has given over the years. Just to be clear, this list below isn’t everything. There are plenty of other wild luxury items that Drake has given over the years, from $20,000 toilets to championship jackets for his hometown Toronto Raptors.





Drake is far from the only rapper to do this type of thing (we’re looking at you, Jay-Z), but he has certainly cemented his status as one of the very best. Check out some of the highlights from over the years, below.