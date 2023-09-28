The Best Gifts Drake Has Given to Our Favorite Rappers

From a Cartier watch for Sexyy Red to a Ferrari for 21 Savage, here are some of the best gifts Drake has given over the years.

Sep 28, 2023
Prince Williams / WireImage

Everybody has someone in their life who’s an expert gift giver. In the rap world, that title belongs to Drake. 


Throughout his career, the Toronto rapper has made it a habit to show love to some of his closest friends and collaborators with some pricey gifts. Ferraris, custom Rolex watches, diamond pendants—you name it, Drizzy has probably gifted it to one of your favorite rappers. Earlier this week, Sexyy Red became the latest artist to add her name to the long list of recipients. She took to Instagram to thank Drake for her new diamond-encrusted Cartier watch. 


Seeing the “SkeeYee” artist’s new wristwear got us thinking about all of the other exorbitant items that Drake has given over the years. Just to be clear, this list below isn’t everything. There are plenty of other wild luxury items that Drake has given over the years, from $20,000 toilets to championship jackets for his hometown Toronto Raptors. 


Drake is far from the only rapper to do this type of thing (we’re looking at you, Jay-Z), but he has certainly cemented his status as one of the very best. Check out some of the highlights from over the years, below.

Prince Williams / WireImage

Everybody has someone in their life who’s an expert gift giver. In the rap world, that title belongs to Drake. 


Throughout his career, the Toronto rapper has made it a habit to show love to some of his closest friends and collaborators with some pricey gifts. Ferraris, custom Rolex watches, diamond pendants—you name it, Drizzy has probably gifted it to one of your favorite rappers. Earlier this week, Sexyy Red became the latest artist to add her name to the long list of recipients. She took to Instagram to thank Drake for her new diamond-encrusted Cartier watch. 


Seeing the “SkeeYee” artist’s new wristwear got us thinking about all of the other exorbitant items that Drake has given over the years. Just to be clear, this list below isn’t everything. There are plenty of other wild luxury items that Drake has given over the years, from $20,000 toilets to championship jackets for his hometown Toronto Raptors. 


Drake is far from the only rapper to do this type of thing (we’re looking at you, Jay-Z), but he has certainly cemented his status as one of the very best. Check out some of the highlights from over the years, below.

Diamond Santos de Cartier Skeleton

Ferrari F12berlinetta

Diamond Keys

ASAP Yams Pendant

Via Jason of Beverly Hills

Given to: ASAP Rocky
When: 2020

One of the most heartfelt gifts that Drake has given, at least that we’re aware of, is this custom pendant honoring the late ASAP Yams. Drake gave this special piece to ASAP Rocky on Yams Day back in 2020. The pendant features 600 grams of gold, 15 carats of flawless diamonds, and various colors of enamel. It depicts Yams in one of his signature looks, a rainbow-colored Coogi sweater and headband. Even Yams' birthmark on his face was added to the piece. No detail was overlooked. It was crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills, a notable jeweler who Drake has worked with multiple times throughout his career. Long Live ASAP Yams. 

One of One Richard Mille Watch

36th Birthday Party Favors

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com / Via TMZ/YouTube

Given to: Party guests
When: 2022

Drake is so giving that he even gives gifts on his birthday. For his 36th birthday party at Miami’s Sexy Fish in 2022, guests could enter raffles for prizes that included Rolex watches, Chanel bags, $5,000 gift cards to Saks Fifth Avenue, and cash prizes. Much better than the bag of candy and trinkets that we remember taking home from our friends’ birthday parties back in the day. 

Custom Chrome Hearts Rolex

Via Lil Baby/IG

Given to: Lil Baby
When: 2022

Lil Baby is another rapper who has been gifted more than just verses from Drake. In 2021, the Atlanta rapper received a Rolex Day-Date customized by Chrome Hearts with a special band. Not quite as impressive as the one-of-one Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce that Drake rides around in, but still an amazing present nonetheless. If you have some extra money laying around and want one for yourself, a similar watch can be scored for a cool $14,000 on Grailed right now. 

Custom Socks

DrakeCartierFerrariDJ KhaledFat JoeA$AP YamsA$AP RockyRichard MilleChrome HeartsRolexSexyy Red21 SavageFutureLil Baby

Latest in Style