Watches

Since its founding in 1860, TAG Heuer has been a pioneer in watchmaking, introducing the Mikrograph in 1916—the first stopwatch accurate to 1/100th of a second—and later collaborating with Porsche in 2021 to launch the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph. The rise of smartwatches was marked by Apple’s 2015 debut of the Apple Watch, which integrated health tracking and connectivity into wristwear, reshaping how consumers interact with timepieces. Rolex’s Submariner, first released in 1953, remains a benchmark for dive watches, exemplifying the blend of durability and design that defines luxury watchmaking. Collectors and enthusiasts often focus on limited editions like the Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” from 2020, which commemorates NASA’s Apollo 13 mission, or the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore series launched in 1993, known for its bold design and technical innovation. Complex covers these developments by highlighting industry milestones, in-depth reviews, and profiles of key figures such as watchmakers and brand founders, offering a detailed look at the cultural and mechanical significance behind each timepiece.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Larry June.
Style

Larry June and G-SHOCK Team Up for Limited Edition Watch Inspired by Rapper's 1987 Corvette

From June's humble beginning of selling merch out of his car, to the healthy lifestyle focus of Midnight Organic, the new collab embodies G-SHOCK's "Never Give Up" spirit.

Will Lavin19 hours ago
Pop art-style image of a woman holding two colorful watches over her eyes, with a vibrant yellow background.
Style

Swatch Group Reports $3.5B in Sales, Driven by Viral AP Collab

The $400 "Royal Pop" pocket watch generated 25 billion social media views and lines across the globe, but exchange rate losses and factory costs wiped out Swatch Group’s profit margins.

Brendan Frederick4 days ago
Drake and Kyle Forgeard
Style

Drake Gives YouTuber Kyle Forgeard a Richard Mille Watch for His Birthday

Forgeard was shocked and said that he couldn't accept it.

Trey Alston13 days ago
Two people shaking hands, one wearing a watch with a green face and clear band.
Style

Off-White Enters Watchmaking With 'TIME,' Its First-Ever Watch Collection

The debut lineup spans model families priced from $145 to $475.

Abel Shifferaw13 days ago
Dwayne Johnson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Moana" at Hollywood Bowl on July 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Dwayne Johnson Wears Custom Jacob & Co Matai Tourbillon to 'Moana' Premiere

The custom watch celebrates the former WWE star's connection to Polynesian culture.

Joe Price16 days ago
Advertisement
Casio's G-SHOCK x Pokémon watch.
Style

Casio's New G-SHOCK x Pokémon Watch Brings 30 Pocket Monsters to Your Wrist

The watch giant has announced a full-sized G-SHOCK built in honor of the popular franchise's 30th anniversary.

Trey Alston29 days ago
Floyd Mayweather, Jr.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Felony Charges Reports: 'Keep the Press Coming!'

The boxing legend has spoken out after reports linked him to felony allegations involving a bad check used to buy a luxury watch.

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Floyd Mayweather Facing Felony 'Bad Check' Charges Over $200K Watch Purchase
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Facing Felony Charges Over Alleged $200K Luxury Watch 'Bad Check'

Inside the $200K Audemars Piguet deal that led to felony theft and bad-check charges — and prosecutors’ allegation that Mayweather knew the check wouldn’t be paid.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Ye in a leather jacket stands in an art gallery on the left; a detailed Audemars Piguet watch on the right.
Style

Kanye West Celebrates 49th Birthday With Rare Audemars Piguet Watch Worth Nearly $2 Million

Ye also commemorated his birthday with the release of the "GEMINI SEASON" video, directed by Bianca Censori.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
Alex Moss' diamond-encrusted take on a piece from Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak collaboration with Swatch.
Style

Alex Moss Blings Out Piece From Audemars Piguet's 'Royal Pop' Collection

The jewelry designer brought his iced-out touch to AP's collaboration with Swatch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
Advertisement
A brown woven-strap wristwatch is surrounded by various colorful fishing lures with hooks, all suspended against a white background.
Style

J.Crew and Timex Team Up on Limited-Edition ‘MK1' Watch: Details and Where to Buy

The two American brands reconnect for their first watch collaboration in over a decade.

Alex Ocho60 days ago
Yoon Ahn and Verbal showcase watches against a red background. Verbal wears sunglasses; both are in dark clothing.
Style

Audemars Piguet Debuts Royal Oak Concept With AMBUSH Founders Yoon Ahn and Verbal

The collaboration introduces a new take on the Royal Oak Concept through a compact titanium build.

Alex Ocho65 days ago
Crowds gather at a Swatch store in Times Square, New York.
Style

Chaos at Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab Launch Leads to Fights, Shutdowns, Police

Several Swatch locations had to shut down the popular collab launch due to wild crowds.

Trey Alston70 days ago
Sign for a Swatch store, featuring the logo with a Swiss flag icon, mounted on a building with brick and decorative white trim.
Style

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Collaboration: Everything You Need to Know

The collaboration is set to launch later this month.

Trace William Cowen74 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App