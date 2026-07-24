Watches
Since its founding in 1860, TAG Heuer has been a pioneer in watchmaking, introducing the Mikrograph in 1916—the first stopwatch accurate to 1/100th of a second—and later collaborating with Porsche in 2021 to launch the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph. The rise of smartwatches was marked by Apple’s 2015 debut of the Apple Watch, which integrated health tracking and connectivity into wristwear, reshaping how consumers interact with timepieces. Rolex’s Submariner, first released in 1953, remains a benchmark for dive watches, exemplifying the blend of durability and design that defines luxury watchmaking.
Collectors and enthusiasts often focus on limited editions like the Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” from 2020, which commemorates NASA’s Apollo 13 mission, or the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore series launched in 1993, known for its bold design and technical innovation. Complex covers these developments by highlighting industry milestones, in-depth reviews, and profiles of key figures such as watchmakers and brand founders, offering a detailed look at the cultural and mechanical significance behind each timepiece.