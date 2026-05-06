Key Takeaways
- With the release of his ninth studio album Iceman looming, this list is a rundown of 10 of Drake’s most over-the-top and expensive purchases across his career.
- The list ranges from cultural artifacts like Pablo Escobar’s Boston Celtics hat and Tupac’s crown ring to wild luxury buys including a $395,000 Hästens mattress, a Rafael Nadal Richard Mille watch, and Pharrell’s iconic chains.
- It also spotlights Drake’s massive Toronto mansion “The Embassy,” his Virgil Abloh–designed private jet “Air Drake,” and custom one-of-ones like a 9-foot Sade sculpture, the “Previous Engagements” necklace by Alex Moss, and a Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce Cullinan, underscoring the scale and variety of his spending.
When you become as rich as Drake, you can spend some of your money on unnecessary shit.
Sometimes it’s a six-figure diamond necklace. Sometimes it’s a mattress that costs as much as a house. Sometimes it’s a baseball cap previously owned by the most well-known drug kingpin in the history of the world. And sometimes you love a singer so much that you need to get a nine-foot sculpture of her made.
The point is, you accumulate some insane items. With Iceman fast approaching, we rounded up 10 Ridiculous and Expensive Items Owned by Drake.
A 9-Foot Sade Sculpture
Estimated Value: N/A
Drake’s love and appreciation Sade is well documented. He even has two tattoos of the singer on his body. But the most overt example of his fandom came in 2026 when a nine-foot sculpture inspired by the cover of Sade’s Love Deluxe surfaced. The artwork was done by Rebecca Maria, a New York-based sculptor who has crafted plenty of amazing pieces honoring cultural icons, from Allen Iverson to Dipset. The latter was actually a set of one-of-ones also for Drake. This massive creation took six months to complete.
Pablo Escobar’s Celtics Hat
Estimated Value: $75,000
The latest addition to Drake’s collection of cultural artifacts is a vintage Boston Celtics cap that once donned the dome of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar. It was revealed to be in the rapper’s possession when he posted a photo of it smushed on a table to his Instagram story followed by an image of Escobar wearing the green corduroy hat back in 1987. While it could just be a coincidence, it is the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo this week. Did the self-proclaimed Petty King strike again?
A Rafael Nadal Richard Mille
Estimated Value: $2 million
On the Certified Lover Boy cut “You Only Live Twice,” Drake rapped, “two-point-two for the Rafael Nadal.” The flex is a shoutout to a rare Richard Mille 27-04 that was made in collaboration with tennis legend Nadal that he apparently spent over $2 million to own. Details include a baby blue strap, weaved steel cage in the dial to resemble a tennis racquet, and orange winding mechanism. Only 50 were made available to the public.
The Embassy
Estimated Value: $100 million
Affectionately named “The Embassy,” Drake’s 50,000-square-foot Toronto pad boasts things like a music studio, regulation-sized basketball court, two-story closet, and a chandelier with more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told Architectural Digest in 2020. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” This is the type of home that makes us wish MTV Cribs still existed.
Air Drake
Estimated Value: $200 million
Imagine being so famous that you get given a private jet for free because it would be good exposure to the brand? That’s exactly how Drake came into the possession of his Boeing 767-300F, dubbed “Air Drake.” Of course, he had to make it his own with a custom paint job designed by the late Virgil Abloh. This is a mansion in the sky.
“Previous Engagements” Necklace
Estimated Value: Unknown
Drake has purchased a lot of insane custom jewelry throughout his career. This piece from 2022, courtesy of Alex Moss, tops the list. Dubbed “Previous Engagements,” the necklace/conceptual art is composed of 42 diamonds that total 351.38 carats that represent, “all the times he thought about it but never did it.” While the value has never been revealed, you do the math. This one certainly wasn’t cheap.
Tupac’s Crown Ring
Estimated Value: $1 million
To promote his feature verse on “Meltdown” in 2023, Drake showed off a ring formerly owned by Tupac. The gold piece featuring a crown with red rubies was sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $1,016,000. Pac wore it during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996. Drake really does collect rap artifacts like Infinity Stones.
Pharrell’s Chains
Estimated Value: $3 million
Some of the most legendary chains in hip-hop history are in Drake’s possession, but they weren’t made for him. The colorful diamond necklaces were Pharrell’s. Drake bought the nearly $3 million haul, which includes Jacob the Jeweler-crafted pieces like an N.E.R.D. brain and multicolored Gucci links, from a Joopiter auction in 2022. Whether the purchase was a chess move inspired by beef or another instance of his hip-hop nerdiness coming to the forefront, we’re just happy he didn’t actually melt them down. Plus, we got the amazing “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” visuals out of it.
A $395,000 Mattress
Estimated Value: $395,000
A good mattress is crucial to a happy life. Nobody wants to sleep on something that isn’t plush and cozy every night. That being said, paying six fugures for a mattress seems a bit excessive. This mattress from Swedish brand Hästens is made from natural material such as horse hair, wool, cotton, and flax. Its springs feature a higher number of coils for extra support and comfort. Drake showed off his own back in 2020. Hopefully, he is still getting good use out of this one considering its insane ticket price
A Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Estimated Value: Unknown
Drake’s love for Chrome Hearts is well documented. To further prove his allegiance to the family-owned empire, he decided to get a one-of-one Rolls-Royce Cullinan doctored up with various Chrome accouterments like quilted leather seats with silver details, cross-shaped rims etched with “Fuck You,” and a custom hood ornament.