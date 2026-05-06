When you become as rich as Drake, you can spend some of your money on unnecessary shit.

Sometimes it’s a six-figure diamond necklace. Sometimes it’s a mattress that costs as much as a house. Sometimes it’s a baseball cap previously owned by the most well-known drug kingpin in the history of the world. And sometimes you love a singer so much that you need to get a nine-foot sculpture of her made.

The point is, you accumulate some insane items. With Iceman fast approaching, we rounded up 10 Ridiculous and Expensive Items Owned by Drake.