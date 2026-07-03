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Aespa in stylish outfits pose confidently against a purple background. They wear edgy, modern clothing with accessories.
Music

Aespa Announces Complex LA Pop-Up: What You Need to Know

The K-Pop quartet's new mini album "RIch Man" is available now.

Alex Ocho304 days ago
The members of K-Pop group Aespa in stylish outfits pose against a purple background. They're wearing trendy, edgy clothing with bold accessories.
Music

Aespa's 'Rich Man' CD - How to Buy a Signed Copy

You can get your hands on a signed edition of the K-Pop quartet's latest mini-album exclusively at Complex.

Alex Ocho322 days ago
(L to R) Logic and Bobbi Althoff.
Pop Culture

Logic Blows Bobbi Althoff's Mind With $6,000 Pen and $2,000 Notebook: 'I Can Afford It'

The Maryland rapper justified the purchases by revealing his charity work.

Trey Alston412 days ago
Cardi B with red hair and a matching outfit at the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks on November 8, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She’s Struggling Financially, Says She Spends $3 Million a Month

The Grammy winner, known for her love of luxury brands, was criticized online for partnerning with fast-fashion company SHEIN.

Alex Ocho589 days ago
Split image. Left: Taylor Swift performs onstage. Right: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair on September 16, 2024 in London, England.
Music

Taylor Swift Outranks Rihanna as World's Richest Female Musician With $1.6 Billion Net Worth

Swift reportedly first became a billionaire in October largely thanks to her blockbuster Eras Tour and owned music catalog.

Alex Ocho647 days ago
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a bunch of money is shown
Life

Data That Should Shock No One Points to $8.5 Trillion in Untaxed 2022 Income for Mega-Rich Americans

Meanwhile, the average person is faced with a federal minimum wage of less than eight bucks an hour.

Trace William Cowen924 days ago
young rap artist seen on mic
Music

A Rich, White, Drill Rapper From the Upper East Side Named Lil Mabu Has a Charting Hit With "Mathematical Disrespect"

On his budding hit, the 18-year-old sends a message to the NYPD, recites the digits to Pi, and raps about Wordle.

Trace William Cowen1157 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again 'Richest Opp'
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 'Richest Opp' Album

The project arrives less than a month after the 33-track album 'Don’t Try This at Home'—and seemingly got Lil Durk to delay his record 'Almost Healed.'

Joshua Espinoza1162 days ago
Is Rick Ross a hoarder, and why
Music

Rick Ross Debates If He's a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: 'It's National Treasures'

“To me, it’s national treasures," Ross said while showing fans his mansion covered in clothes and shoes. "Once I own it, it becomes a national treasure.”

Zach Dionne1347 days ago
cover art for Icewear Vezzo album 'Rich Off Pints 3'
Music

Icewear Vezzo Drops 'Rich Off Pints 3' f/ Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Key Glock, G Herbo, and More

Icewear Vezzo has concluded his 'Rich Off Pints' mixtape trilogy with a finale featuring Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Key Glock, G Herbo, E-40, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1457 days ago
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Elon Musk seen gesturing while speaking at a press conference.
Life

Elon Musk Says He's Currently Couch Surfing and Doesn't Own a House

Elon Musk may be the richest person in the world, but he told TED's Chris Anderson that he's been staying at friends' places and currently doesn't own a house.

Jose Martinez1551 days ago
A hybrid police car is seen at the unveiling of two new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated Police Responder cars
Life

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles Police Department say at least 17 street gangs have carried out hundreds of robberies in the city's most affluent areas over the past year.

Joshua Espinoza1556 days ago
Rich Off Pints 2
Music

Listen to Icewear Vezzo's New Mixtape 'Rich Off Pints 2' f/ Future, Moneybagg Yo, and More

Icewear Vezzo has released his new mixtape 'Rich Off Pints 2,' including features from Future (two, in fact), Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and several more.

Xavier Hamilton1752 days ago
Sir Richard Branson attends the "Unstoppable Weekend" kick off event.
Life

Richard Branson Announces Plans to Launch Into Space Before Jeff Bezos

Richard Branson delivered a surprise announcement that he will be aboard Virgin Galactic's next flight on July 11, nine days before Jeff Bezos' launch.

Jose Martinez1841 days ago

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