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Elon Musk once again proved how much financial weight his words carry, when a single tweet he sent about Tesla cause his company's stock to drop.Brenton Blanchet
Music
Akon Stands by His Comments About Wealth and Struggles: ‘I Was Actually Happier When I Was Poor’
Less than a month after saying rich people have more problems than those in poverty, Akon has doubled down on his comments, saying he's "lived both sides."Brad Callas
The Grammy-nominated artist made the comments while speaking on the recent death of Michael K. Williams, who died this week from a suspected drug overdose.Joshua Espinoza
Jeff Bezos' estimated net worth reached a new all-time high after the Pentagon announced it'd be switching a cloud-computing contract from Microsoft to Amazon.Gavin Evans