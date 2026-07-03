Riicch

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obo riicch
Music

Riicch Silences Doubters and Honours His Brother's Memory in "On Roads" Video

Closing out the cycle of his debut EP God Don’t Sleep, Toronto rapper and OVO affiliate Riicch is premiering his latest video “On Roads” with Complex Canada.

Emerson Pearson1716 days ago
ovo riicch
Music

Premiere: Riicch Drops Debut EP 'God Don't Sleep' and "Spur of the Moment" Video

The Scarborough-based OVO affiliate has dropped his debut EP 'God Don't Sleep,' dedicated to his late brother and close friend of Drake Anthony “Fif” Soares.

Chantel Marinho1854 days ago

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