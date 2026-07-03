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The rising rapper and OVO affiliate opens up about his forthcoming project and how he hopes to inspire younger kids to avoid gang violence.Alex Nino Gheciu
Elon Musk once again proved how much financial weight his words carry, when a single tweet he sent about Tesla cause his company's stock to drop.Brenton Blanchet
Music
Akon Stands by His Comments About Wealth and Struggles: ‘I Was Actually Happier When I Was Poor’
Less than a month after saying rich people have more problems than those in poverty, Akon has doubled down on his comments, saying he's "lived both sides."Brad Callas
The Grammy-nominated artist made the comments while speaking on the recent death of Michael K. Williams, who died this week from a suspected drug overdose.Joshua Espinoza