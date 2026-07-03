Red Carpet Interviews

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Lizzo with long curly hair in a glittery dress and Jason Lee in a pink suit and white shirt, both posing against a neutral background.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Saving Jason Lee's Life After He Passed Out in the Club

The longtime friends recalled the frightening incident during an interview at 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Alex Ocho18 days ago
Glambot Producer Axed from Red Carpet Following Jennifer Lopez Controversy
Pop Culture

Glambot Producer Sidelined From Red Carpet After Jennifer Lopez Controversy

Backlash over a resurfaced email and the Jennifer Lopez Glambot moment left longtime operator Cole Walliser off the Grammys red carpet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
Kehlani in a black lace dress, Moneybagg Yo in a leather jacket, and Pinkpantheress in a colorful gown, posing at an event.
Music

Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Tyla, Pinkpantheress and More Hit Grammys Red Carpet

Music's biggest night is bringing out your favorite artists to the red carpet.

Alex Ocho166 days ago
Left: Babyface wearing sunglasses and a sparkling jacket. Right: Chappell Roan in colorful makeup and a feathered headpiece.
Music

People Rip Reporters Who Snubbed Babyface for Chappell Roan on Grammys Red Carpet

People called foul after two journalists from the Associated Press cut off Babyface to speak to Chappell Roan.

Alex Ocho529 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o  wearing a stylish, sleeveless dress with drop earrings on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'

The Oscar-winning actress spoke out about the repetitive and taxing nature of media interviews.

Alex Ocho772 days ago
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Hugh Grant and Ashley G on red carpet
Pop Culture

Ashley Graham Reacts to Awkward Hugh Grant Oscars Interview Going Viral

Following Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's awkward red carpet exchange at the 2023 Oscars, viewers shared divided opinions and the model chimed in.

Dayna Haffenden1222 days ago
andrew garfield red carpet video
Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield’s Flirty Red Carpet Interview With Comedian Goes Viral

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor had a way with words during his interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg at the 2023 Golden Globes. The clip has since gone viral.

Dayna Haffenden1281 days ago
sza-ashanti-video
Music

Watch SZA Interrupt Ashanti's Interview to Fan Out While at VMAs

One of the best moments from Sunday’s VMAs actually happened backstage, when SZA approached Ashanti for what was a beautiful interaction between the two.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1766 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Uzi Vert.
Music

Don't Be Surprised If Pop-Tart Sales Skyrocket After This Priceless Lil Uzi Vert Interview

Lil Uzi Vert gave a shoutout to his favorite breakfast treat during a red carpet interview before the Grammys.

Aaron C. Mansfield3091 days ago
Jim Carrey addresses his bizarre NYFW red carpet interview.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Explains His Bizarre New York Fashion Week Red Carpet Interview

Jim Carrey discussed his New York Fashion Week red carpet interview by exploring his own self.

Jose Martinez3226 days ago
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Pop Culture

Black Girl Magic on Essence Magazine Black Carpet

Complex News discusses #OscarsSoWhite, Ben Carson, and black girl magic on the red carpet at Essence Magazine's Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon.

Alex Hudgens3793 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

French Montana, Zendaya, Kehlani, and More Talk Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

A lot of stars were in the building for the 58th annual Grammy Awards.

Alex Hudgens3804 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

10 Year Old Asks Iggy Azalea The Tough Question

Iggy Azalea gets mroe than she bargained for at the Nickelodeon Red Carpet, when a 10 year old ask about her plastic surgery.

James Elliott4124 days ago
Sports

Arian Foster, The Bella Twins, and More at the Bootsy Bellows Red Carpet for Super Bowl XLIX

Complex News on the Bootsy Bellows x OVO party fro Super Bowl XLIX.

Complex4175 days ago
Sports

Teddy Bridgewater, Mike Ditka, and More at the Pepsi Rookie of the Year Red Carpet

Complex News catches up with NFL legends, Teddy Bridgewater and more during Super Bowl XLIX.

Complex4179 days ago
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Sports

Maurice Jones-Drew Helps Complex News Tackle a Red Carpet at Super Bowl XLIX

Complex News and Maurice Jones-Drew on the red carpet for the Jamie Foxx Big Game Experience at Super Bowl XLIX.

Complex4184 days ago

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