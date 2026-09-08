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Alex Hudgens

Joined May 2015 | 26 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best Moments in NCAA March Madness Tournament History

We're running through the best moments in NCAA March Madness history ahead of the 2016 tournament.

Alex Hudgens3842 days ago
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Black Girl Magic on Essence Magazine Black Carpet

Complex News discusses #OscarsSoWhite, Ben Carson, and black girl magic on the red carpet at Essence Magazine's Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon.

Alex Hudgens3855 days ago
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Morgan Freeman on "London Has Fallen," Cancer, and The Writing of History

Morgan Freeman discusses his new film "London Has Fallen" and a number of pressing political issues outside of the big screen.

Alex Hudgens3857 days ago
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French Montana, Zendaya, Kehlani, and More Talk Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

A lot of stars were in the building for the 58th annual Grammy Awards.

Alex Hudgens3866 days ago

Dashon Goldson on NFL Rules: "Headaches" Vs. Career-Ending Knee Injuries

Dashon Goldson discusses ever-changing safety regulations in the NFL after a behind-the-scenes tour of the San Francisco Zoo with Complex News

Alex Hudgens3874 days ago
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Grumpy Cat Doesn't Give a Sh*t About Super Bowl 50

Grumpy Cat gives Complex News and exclusive interview in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl 50

Alex Hudgens3875 days ago
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Interview: DJ Khaled on Premiering Future's 'EVOL' and His Deal With Apple Music

DJ Khaled gives us the rundown on his new deal with Apple Music and Future's 'EVOL' album

Alex Hudgens3876 days ago

Erin Andrews on Athleisure, Ryan Seacrest, and Crying at the Super Bowl

Erin Andrews talks everything from athleisure apparel, to women coaching in the NFL, to Ryan Seacrest during our interview at Super Bowl 50

Alex Hudgens3877 days ago

The NBA's Best Moments of 2015

These are the best NBA moments of 2015.

Alex Hudgens3918 days ago
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2015: The Year in Justin Bieber

A look back at Justin Bieber's 2015.

Alex Hudgens3919 days ago
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The Best Sports Plays of 2015

These are the best sports plays of 2015.

Alex Hudgens3920 days ago

Here's What Went Down at Rihanna's Second Annual Diamond Ball

The red carpet at Rihanna's Diamond Ball was star-studded this year.

Alex Hudgens3933 days ago

Are You a Man? We'd Like to Talk to You About Movember

Movember is in full swing, so here are a few things you should know to raise awareness about men's health.

Alex Hudgens3957 days ago

October Is for People Who Like Boobs and Care About Women

Everything you need to know about October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Alex Hudgens4002 days ago

Meet Ben Carson, the Crazy Republican Who Might Beat Trump

You need to get to know 2016 presidential hopeful Ben Carson, a brilliant yet over-the-top Republican who might beat Trump.

Alex Hudgens4030 days ago
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Here's How You Get an 86% Bigger Burrito at Chipotle With No Added Charge, Yay Science!

Get more burrito for your buck at Chipotle with these science-backed hacks

Alex Hudgens4052 days ago

Craig Robinson on the Origin of His Comedy, The Nasty Delicious, and His Crush on Meagan Good

Craig Robinson talks about the origin of his comedy, his band The Nasty Delicious, his crush on Meagan Good, and more.

Alex Hudgens4054 days ago

Could Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Be the Next Jay Z and Beyoncé?

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj may prove to be the next Jay Z and Beyoncé in the world of music power couples.

Alex Hudgens4073 days ago

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