Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'

Lupita Nyong’o wants journalists to think twice about what they ask her during interviews.
The Oscar-winning actress, 41, who is currently on a press tour for Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, recently expressed irritation with some of the questions she gets from journalists when she’s promoting a new film.
In an interview with Glamour’s Ariana Yaptangco, Nyong’o likened press junkets to a “torture technique” where “different people are being ferried in” and tend to ask some of the same questions as the journalist before them.
“You have to give each one of them attention, focus, and an articulate answer that you just gave to the person before,” Nyong’o told the magazine. “That’s irritating.”
The actress also admitted that she was burdened by wanting to use the perfect word for every interview, but eventually conceded that she can’t give 100 percent every time.
“These days I allow myself to be a human being,” she added. “I’ve just found a way of forgiving myself for not being perfect.”
Nyong’o had to overcome her fear of cats when she took on the lead role for A Quiet Place: Day One, where her character owns a cat. Initially, she was apprehensive and even suggested changing the animal.
“I asked the director Michael Sarnoski if there was any way that we could change the animal,” she said. “I suggested an armadillo; he was not having it.”
She then underwent what she referred to as “cat therapy” to prepare herself for the role.
“I had to learn a lot about myself, about the animal, before I was comfortable to do it,” Nyong’o said.
A Quiet Place: Day One opens in theaters on June 28.