Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'

Lupita Nyong’o wants journalists to think twice about what they ask her during interviews.

The Oscar-winning actress, 41, who is currently on a press tour for Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, recently expressed irritation with some of the questions she gets from journalists when she’s promoting a new film.

In an interview with Glamour’s Ariana Yaptangco, Nyong’o likened press junkets to a “torture technique” where “different people are being ferried in” and tend to ask some of the same questions as the journalist before them.

“You have to give each one of them attention, focus, and an articulate answer that you just gave to the person before,” Nyong’o told the magazine. “That’s irritating.”