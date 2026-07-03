Red Carpet

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Lizzo with long curly hair in a glittery dress and Jason Lee in a pink suit and white shirt, both posing against a neutral background.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Saving Jason Lee's Life After He Passed Out in the Club

The longtime friends recalled the frightening incident during an interview at 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Ray J
Music

Ray J Terrorizes BET Awards Red Carpet, Declares He Has on 'Nude Underwear'

He was also seen flirting with the woman who was the sign language interpreter.

tara mahadevan18 days ago
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at an event, both in elegant black dresses, standing in front of a floral backdrop and decorative sign.
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo Discusses How Shielding Ariana Grande From Unruly Fan Affected Public Perception

After a man rushed Grande at the Singapore premiere of 'Wicked: For Good,' Erivo said viral "bodyguard" memes focused on her appearance, physique and race.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Olivia Wilde
Style

Olivia Wilde Turns Heads at Met Gala by Wearing Cage Attached to Her Rear End

The actress and director arrived at the event in a Thom Browne gown, complete with a structural cage.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala together
Style

Rihanna's 2026 Met Gala Look Is a Maison Margiela Mashup Two Years in the Making

The singer pulled from Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 Looks 9 and 31 to build one of the night's most talked-about appearances.

Abel Shifferaw73 days ago
Advertisement
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli xcx attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Doja Cat at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. Zoe Kravitz at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
Style

Charli XCX, Doja Cat, and More Arrive to Fashion’s Biggest Night for Met Gala 2026

Naomi Osaka, Nicole Kidman, Tyriq Withers and more also graced the carpet during the star-studded affair.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Simone Biles attends the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 at Cibeles Palace on April 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Says It Cost Her $23K to Get Ready to Walk the Red Carpet

‘Y’all will never see me at another event,’ the athlete said.

Holly Riordan79 days ago
(L-R) Azzi Fudd and Lauren Betts.
Style

Coach Takes Over WNBA Draft With Custom Fits for Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts and More

The league's official handbag partner showed out on the Orange Carpet as it welcomed some of the game's newest rookies.

Will Lavin92 days ago
Kim Kardashian with smoky eye makeup and tousled hair, wearing a shimmering gold outfit, looking back over her shoulder.
Style

Kim Kardashian Shares Post Saying She Wore $80 Heels at Oscars After Party

The multihyphenate seemingly confirmed the claim by reposting the clip.

Alex Ocho120 days ago
Rei Ami in an elegant black and gold gown poses on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Pop Culture

'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Says She Surprised Her Parents By Paying Off Their Mortgage: 'A Dream'

'KPop Demon Hunters' singer Rei Ami called the moment "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
Advertisement
A large billboard featuring the iconic Oscar statuette with the word "OSCARS" below it, set against a dark background.
Pop Culture

2026 Oscars Red Carpet: See the Night's Glamorous Arrivals From Teyana Taylor to Timothée Chalamet

Hollywood's biggest names bring the glamour before the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Alex Ocho123 days ago
Glambot Producer Axed from Red Carpet Following Jennifer Lopez Controversy
Pop Culture

Glambot Producer Sidelined From Red Carpet After Jennifer Lopez Controversy

Backlash over a resurfaced email and the Jennifer Lopez Glambot moment left longtime operator Cole Walliser off the Grammys red carpet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
Chappell Roan wears a custom deep red garnet draped piercing georgette negligee dress and cape to attend the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Music

Chappell Roan Goes Topless in Custom Mugler on Grammys Red Carpet

The 27-year-old is nominated for two Grammys.

Kris Seavers165 days ago
Kehlani in a black lace dress, Moneybagg Yo in a leather jacket, and Pinkpantheress in a colorful gown, posing at an event.
Music

Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Tyla, Pinkpantheress and More Hit Grammys Red Carpet

Music's biggest night is bringing out your favorite artists to the red carpet.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Red Carpet 'Rudeness,' But Cole Walliser Has a Different Take
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Being ‘Rude’ on Red Carpet — Glambot Director Pushes Back

Cole Walliser weighs in on Jennifer Lopez’s viral Glambot clip after viewers criticized her red carpet behavior.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
Zendaya figure in a stylish outfit posed in front of a Madame Tussauds backdrop.
Pop Culture

Zendaya's Latest Madame Tussauds Figure Takes Inspiration From 'Dune: Part Two' Red Carpet Look

This marks the 'Euphoria' star's 10th Madame Tussauds figure.

Trace William Cowen190 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App